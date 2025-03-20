Philippine Ambassador to Nigeria Mersole J. Mellejor presented his credentials to President Faustin-Archange Touadéra of the Central African Republic (CAR) at the Renaissance Palace in the country's capital Bangui on Tuesday, 18 March 2025.

Ambassador Mellejor told President Touadéra of his intention, as the top representative of the Philippines in the CAR, to work with CAR officials in strengthening relations between the two countries.

President Touadéra said he is thankful to the Philippine President for appointing an ambassador to the CAR and that he welcomes the interest of the Philippines in expanding its engagements with his country.

The CAR president conveyed his appreciation to Filipinos for the good work that they have done to help his country while serving in the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

President Touadéra expressed hope that the Philippine private sector will look at the huge potential of the CAR and consider investing in the country to support its economic development.