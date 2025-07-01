Tim George, CEO of UK mining firm Pensana will participate at the upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) 2025 conference – Africa’s premier gathering for mining stakeholders – as a speaker. George will contribute to a high-level panel discussion entitled Critical Minerals: Driving Renewable Development in Africa, highlighting the role of African energy transition metals such as lithium, cobalt, copper and rare earths in global decarbonization.

African Mining Week serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town.

George’s participation at AMW follows several significant milestones for Pensana, including a June 2025 Memorandum of Understanding with Japanese conglomerate Toyota Tsusho Corporation for the offtake of 20,000 tons of ultra-clean Mixed Rare Earth Carbonate over five years. The company also has an existing offtake agreement with Japanese trading house Hanwa, further reinforcing Longonjo’s global appeal. The project is expected to supply 5% of the world’s magnet metal rare earths used in wind turbines and electric vehicles, producing 20,000 tons per annum during phase one and up to 40,000 tons annually during phase two. AMW presents an opportunity for George to meet potential buyers and strategic partners to advance Longonjo’s impact on the global rare earths market.

AMW will enable George to update market stakeholders on Longonjo’s latest financing, engineering and construction developments. Pensana has successfully secured substantial financing for the Longonjo project: $2 million from M&G Investment Management in May 2025; a $25 million facility from Angola’s Sovereign Wealth Fund; and a $268 million raise for phase one development, with support from institutions such as ABSA Bank and the Africa Finance Corporation. In May 2025, the company also began construction of the mine, with first production anticipated in late 2026. In April 2025, Pensana released an updated ore reserve and mine-life estimate, indicating Longonjo’s potential to hold 22 million tons of rare earths in reserves. The mine’s life is estimated at 20 years.

Under theme, From extraction to Beneficiation: Unlocking Africa’s Mineral Wealth, AMW will host George and key African mining stakeholders, policymakers and global partners to discuss and maximize prospects within Africa’s mining value chain.