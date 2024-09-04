One year after the devastating earthquake in Morocco and catastrophic floods in Libya, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), alongside the Moroccan and Libyan Red Crescents, remains committed to supporting the recovery and rebuilding efforts in these hard-hit regions. These disasters, which struck within days of each other in September 2023, left deep scars on the affected communities, but also demonstrated the strength and resilience of those impacted.

Morocco: A Year of Recovery and Resilience

On 8 September 2023, a 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck the High Atlas Mountain range in Morocco, affecting over 660,000 people and causing widespread destruction. Over 59,000 homes were damaged or destroyed, leaving 380,000 people without shelter. From the outset, the Moroccan Red Crescent Society (MRC) mobilized to provide emergency aid, including search and rescue operations, first aid, and the distribution of essential relief items.

Reflecting on the past year, Dr. Mohammed Bendali, Head of Disaster Management, First-Aid Volunteering and Youth for the Moroccan Red Crescent, said, "The scale of the devastation was immense, but so was the response. Our volunteers and staff worked tirelessly to support the affected communities, providing not only material aid but also mental health and psychosocial support to help people cope with the trauma of the disaster."

The focus has now shifted to early recovery, with efforts concentrated on providing durable, insulated shelters, temporary classrooms and clinics, enhancing access to clean water and sanitation, and rebuilding livelihoods, while also looking to complement the support provided by the government to the affected families. Despite the challenges, the MRC remains committed to supporting the affected families for as long as necessary.

Libya: Facing the Aftermath of Unprecedented Floods

In early September 2023, Storm Daniel unleashed heavy rainfall on Libya's northeastern coast, resulting in catastrophic floods that claimed over 5,900 lives and left more than 43,000 people homeless. The failure of two dams above the city – the first at about 11pm on 10 September, the second closer to 1am on 11 September – unleashed catastrophic amounts of water on the city of Derna.

The Libyan Red Crescent Society (LRCS) was on the ground immediately following the disaster, providing critical emergency aid, including search and rescue operations, first aid, and the distribution of food, water, and shelter materials. Tragically, the disaster also claimed the lives of several Red Crescent volunteers who were working to save others.

"One year on, the pain of loss is still deeply felt in the communities we serve," said Omar Jaouda, Secretary General of the Libyan Red Crescent. "But the resilience of the people is remarkable. We have continued to support those most affected, including thousands who are still displaced, as they rebuild their lives and homes."

Going forward, the Libyan Red Crescent is transitioning to long-term recovery and resilience by prioritising three key areas: first, increasing attention to recovery and resilience planning and implementation, ensuring that communities are equipped to withstand future shocks and recover effectively. Second, the National Society will bolster its capacity, preparedness, and readiness. And, third, the Libyan Red Crescent will enhance its security management practices to safeguard its operations and personnel, particularly in challenging environments, while also ensuring accountability in all its actions to maintain trust and transparency within the communities it serves.

The IFRC’s Emergency Appeal for Libya, which aimed for CHF 20 million to address the extensive needs, has raised CHF 12.4 million to date. These funds have been critical in supporting 130,000 people with essential services, including shelter, health care, and psychosocial support. The IFRC is also working to enhance the LRCS’s capacity for future disaster response by renovating key facilities and equipping an Emergency Operations Centre in Derna.

Looking Ahead: A Long Road to Recovery

Both Morocco and Libya face long and challenging roads to recovery. The IFRC, together with the Moroccan and Libyan Red Crescents and other Red Cross and Red Crescent societies around the world, will continue to stand by these communities, providing the necessary support to ensure that they not only recover but also build resilience against future disasters.

"The events of last year were a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by communities in disaster-prone regions," said Dr. Hossam El Sharkawi, IFRC Regional DIrector for the Middle East and North Africa. "But they also highlighted the importance of local preparedness and the incredible impact of collective humanitarian efforts. We are committed to supporting the Moroccan and Libyan Red Crescents in their ongoing work to help these communities rebuild and thrive."