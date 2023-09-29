Nigerian Minister of Interior DR. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has expressed government commitment for the harmonization of country’s data through the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

The Minister who said that his Ministry is committed to the success of the project, he assured that the days for multiple ID registration would soon be over.

Tunji-Ojo, gave the assurance while hosting the MTN management team led by its Chief Executive Officer, Karl Toriola, on Monday, Abuja.

He said NIMC has been mandated to harmonize the country’s database as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, seeks to enhance the country’s identity and security architecture.

Reiterating on the importance of harmonizing country’s data, the Minister harped on the need for the country to have a tech-driven data hub under the Ministry.

“We must have an Interior hub, a massive data centre where we will have all our identity information document”, the Minister emphasized.

The Minister drew attention that data harmonization is necessary, if we must succeed at the Ministry of Interior, the success will start with NIMC. Integrity of our travel document must be restored through the harmonization of data.

He stated “our people do not have to repeat data capture processes during passport enrolment phase when they have a valid NIMC.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo, further explained that data harmonization would drastically cut down on stress for the people as well as overhead costs on the part of the government.

“When we harmonize our data, there would be an exchange amongst agencies such that when our people need data for passport or BVN, with their NIN, data can be pulled out, he said.

He stated this would not only save Nigerians stress, cost and energy, but also help to optimize the processes.

He added that information regarding the issuance of driving licenses and passports, BVN, National Identity Card, Subscribers Identity Modules, and others should be harmonized into digital chips for planning and execution of government programmes to accelerate development.