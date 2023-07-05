Catherine Colonna, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, had a meeting at the Quai d’Orsay with Mr Hassoumi Massaoudou, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Niger, on 4 July 2023.

The two ministers reviewed Franco-Nigerien bilateral cooperation as a whole. Among other things, they discussed France’s support for Niger’s development policy, in particular with regard to education, water access and agriculture.

Mme Colonna and Mr Massaoudou also spoke about security and stability challenges in the Sahel. They welcomed the good partnership between France and Niger in the fight against terrorism.

Finally, the two ministers discussed the major issues of international peace and security, the war in Ukraine and the follow-up to the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact on 22 and 23 June, in which President Bazoum took part.

They had already had the opportunity to speak on 14 and 15 July 2022 during the Minister’s joint visit to Niger with Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu.