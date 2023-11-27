Effective 18 September 2023, applicants in Liberia (except holders of official passports) seeking a France visa can visit the newly opened VFS Global (www.VFSGlobal.com) France Visa Application Centre in Monrovia located at Royal Grand Hotel, 15th Street Tubman Boulevard, Sinkor Monrovia, Liberia. As an exclusive service provider to the Government of France for select locations in Sub-Saharan Africa, VFS Global had recently launched France Visa Application Centres in four countries across West and East Africa as part of the contracts awarded by the respective Embassies of France, including Liberia in September 2023.

Commenting on the launch of the new Centre, Mr. Hariprasad Viswanathan, Head – Sub Saharan Africa, VFS Global, said, “We are pleased to expand our France visa services presence across Sub-Saharan Africa with the launch of this new Visa Application Centre in the city of Monrovia. The opening of this new centre will efficiently cater to the growing travel needs from Liberia by offering visa applicants a hassle-free and seamless experience as their first step to travel to the country of France.”

Applicants need to complete their application online at www.France-Visas.Gouv.fr before booking an appointment. Once completed, applicants can book an appointment through our website https://apo-opa.co/47LU0Be to visit the centre for visa application processing.

Key features* (optional for greater convenience) of the centre include:

Completion of the visa application with the help of our expert staff using Form filling services

Optional Courier Service facility for delivery of doorstep at your doorstep

Wide selection of other optional value-added services like photocopy, and photograph services to enhance the overall experience of applicants

Dedicated contact centre and email support to answer queries

*Available as an optional service. Please visit www.VFSGlobal.com for more details.

VFS Global has been a trusted partner for the Government of France for visa processing services since 2004. The company services visa processing requirements on behalf of the Client Government across 25 countries through an extensive network of 77 Visa Application Centres.

France Visa Application Centre

Address in Monrovia: Royal Grand Hotel, 15th Street Tubman Boulevard, Sinkor Monrovia, Liberia Email id: MBC_France_Abidjan@vfsglobal.com Website: https://apo-opa.co/47LU0Be

Contact Centre number: + 225 25 20 004 870 Opening hours: 8 AM to 4 PM (Monday and Tuesday) Passport collection: 1 PM to 4 PM (Monday and Tuesday) *VFS Global will be responsible only for accepting applications for client missions. All applications submitted will continue to be assessed and processed by the respective client missions. Timelines for turnaround are as per the discretion of the authorities.

