The DRC could soon unlock access to global markets for certified forest products and increase the value of verified ecosystem services impact, especially carbon, water, biodiversity, recreation, and culture, with the new FSC Forest Stewardship Standard (FSS) (www.Africa.FSC.org) for the DRC. The standard promotes responsible forest management through FSC certification. It would not only strengthen the conservation of DRC’s rich biodiversity but also contribute to reducing the increasing illegal logging driving deforestation in the Democratic Republic of Congo and help the country meet its climate target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 21% by 2030. By conforming to the standard’s requirements, forest managers can increase the benefits they generate from the forest resources they manage. FSC certification is a core stepping stone to align with the European Union (EU) Regulation on Deforestation-free Products (EUDR), a legislation requiring companies to ensure their products are not linked to deforestation. Once stakeholders utilize the FSC certification system in the DRC, this alignment allows their forest products to compete in the growing market for sustainably sourced forest products.

DRC boasts over 155 million hectares (67% of DRC’s total area and 60% of the Congo Basin’s Forest area), representing 18% of the world's tropical forests and storing around 8% of the world's forest carbon. These forests, which are mainly comprised of equatorial rainforests, dry forests, swamp forests, and mountain forests, are home to incredibly rich biodiversity with over 23 million hectares of protected areas and play a crucial socio-economic role for over 40 million people.

So far, over 6 million hectares of forest in the Congo Basin have been certified as sustainably managed under FSC certification (which represents roughly 12% of exploitable forests estimated at 47.5 million ha by OFAC). Different studies demonstrate that FSC-certified forests in the Congo Basin help protect large mammals and critically endangered species, such as gorillas and elephants. Embracing the new FSC standard for DRC offers an excellent opportunity for the sustainable management and protection of these high conservation value forest areas, promoting long-term environmental sustainability.

This could create a pathway for the DRC government, the private sector, and development partners to unlock the potential of the country’s forest sector.

The development process of this FSS began in 2015 with the creation of a chamber-balanced standard development group in the DRC. The standard development group developed the national standard following a multi-stakeholder engagement process with companies, NGOs, civil society organizations, and social stakeholders, including representatives of Indigenous Peoples and local communities. The new Standard was subjected to field testing and stakeholder involvement to ensure its applicability in the country, address concerns, give equal opportunities for feedback, and foster consensus from economic, environmental, and social perspectives to ensure sustainability.

The standard will provide independent evidence of responsible forest management and promote continuous improvement in addressing key issues like maintaining intact forest landscapes, preserving the country’s biodiversity, and protecting the rights of local communities, Indigenous, and Traditional Peoples.

For any queries on the standard, please get in touch with Pepe DUNGU, FSC Standard Development Group Coordinator, DRC.

The FSS for the Democratic Republic of Congo (English and French versions) can be consulted in the FSC Document Center

Visit FSC Africa website for more related news.

"After a long development process, the DRC has received approval of its FSC certification standard. This is a strong signal and an unforgettable achievement in the history of forest management in our country.

This tool will serve as a lever to ensure the sustainable management of our forests, guaranteeing high production and opening up to more profitable timber and carbon markets. The momentum of forest certification in the DRC is aligned with the vision of the forest regime at a time when the country is developing its first-ever forest policy, which will lead to the revision of the Forest Code and its implementing measures.

We commend the efforts made by the FSC Policy Manager in Africa, as well as all the members of the Standard Development Group (SDG-DRC) since the beginning of the process."

(Pepe DUNGU, DRC Standard Development Group Chairperson).

