The newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), Ambassador Marie Antoinette Rose Quatre, has commended President Julius Maada Bio for his visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to governance. The commendation came during a courtesy visit to State House, as Sierra Leone hosts the South-South and Triangular Cooperation for Sustainable Development forum.

Ambassador Quatre expressed profound gratitude for President Bio’s support on her appointment as Chief Executive Officer of the APRM. “Your leadership and dedication to good governance have been an inspiration, and I look forward to working closely with Sierra Leone in my new capacity,” she said.

In welcoming the APRM CEO, President Bio reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to strengthen governance systems and promote sustainable development across Sierra Leone. “We are committed to enhancing the lives of our people through effective governance,” he said. “Your role as CEO of the APRM is critical, and we stand ready to support you in ensuring the success of your mission.”

President Bio also underscored the significance of the APRM in strengthening transparency and accountability across Africa. “The APRM is a vital tool for self-assessment and peer learning,” he remarked. “It enables us to build on our strengths and confront our challenges with clarity and purpose.”

Sierra Leone’s hosting of the South-South and Triangular Cooperation for Sustainable Development initiative underscores its growing influence in regional development efforts. The event convenes representatives from developing nations to share knowledge, experiences, and strategies aimed at advancing mutual growth and sustainable progress.