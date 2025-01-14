By Ilya Likhov, CEO, Neosun Energy (www.Neosun.com)

Neosun Energy, a global leader in solar energy solutions, has officially entered the Kenyan market. This expansion aims to provide cost-effective and sustainable energy solutions for commercial and industrial (C&I) projects, with system capacities ranging from 200kW to 10MW, tailored to help local businesses with affordable solar solutions. The company brings its expertise in constructing solar power stations and advanced energy storage systems to one of Africa’s most promising renewable energy regions.

Kenya’s energy landscape presents both challenges and opportunities, making Neosun Energy’s entry into this market particularly timely. On one hand, Kenya is a leading country in Africa focused on renewable energy, with more than 80% of its power demand met through green energy. On the other hand, many regions still face critical energy shortages.

Over half a billion people in sub-Saharan Africa lack reliable access to electricity, with frequent power outages disrupting operations and driving up energy costs. Remote areas remain disconnected from the national grid, leaving businesses reliant on costly diesel generators. Neosun Energy comes to the region to solve the energy problems for local enterprises.

“Kenya is among the top five fastest-growing economies in Africa. However, businesses in Kenya still face energy supply shortages, especially in remote areas. The mission of Neosun Energy is committed to providing these companies with affordable and accessible solar energy. Considering the Kenyan government's decision to move away from fossil fuels, we believe that solar energy, along with energy storage systems, will enable local businesses to accelerate this transition while also increasing their profitability”, - shared СEO of Neosun Energy Ilya Likhov.

- In addition, solar solutions will be transformative in off-grid communities, where solar can serve as a unique opportunity for building businesses in such remote areas”.

Kenya is at the forefront of Africa’s solar energy revolution, boasting nearly year-round sunshine. Neosun’s expansion into Kenya focuses on supporting enterprises across industries such as agriculture, manufacturing, warehousing, commercial offices, and industrial facilities. By providing tailored solar PV and Energy Storage Solutions, the company aims to reduce energy costs, ensure reliable power supply, and enhance productivity for businesses as well as social and economic impact.

Neosun has successfully completed multiple projects in South Africa, ranging from 100 kW to 2 MW, for businesses in agriculture, retail, hospitality, and industrial sectors. We are excited to continue supporting businesses, now expanding efforts to Kenya.

