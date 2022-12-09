Afrosport Will Air More Than 35 NBA Games (https://www.NBA.com) on Free-to-Air Television in Sub-Saharan Africa Each Season; Miami Heat Will Host San Antonio Spurs in Afrosport TV’s First Live Broadcast on Dec. 10.

NBA Africa and Afrosport, a broadcast group distributing free-to-air premium live sports content across 40 countries in sub-Saharan Africa, today announced a multiyear collaboration to air more than 35 live and delayed NBA games each season, including weekend games in primetime as part of “NBA Saturdays presented by NBA2K23,” across Afrosport TV and its free-to-air partner channels in English, French, Portuguese and Swahili.

Afrosport TV’s first live broadcast as part of this collaboration will feature the three-time NBA champion Miami Heat against the five-time NBA champion San Antonio Spurs on Dec. 10 at 11:00 p.m. WAT. Coverage will also include a Christmas Day game, the NBA Playoffs, the Conference Finals and the Finals, and weekly magazine show “NBA Action.”

“The impact Africa is having on the NBA is evident every time you watch a game, and it is a source of immense pride for African fans,” said Afrosport Co-Founder Andy Howes. “This is why the NBA’s approach – its commitment and investment in Africa – is so exciting. We share the NBA’s vision to reach as wide audience as possible. Afrosport’s premise is to shine a light on the contribution that Africa’s sons and daughters have made to sport throughout the world, whilst seeking to inspire the next generation of athletes by allowing them to engage with their heroes and heroines. Afrosport is passionate to play its part and applauds the NBA for going beyond rhetoric by showing that African fans matter too.”

“Working with Afrosport reflects our commitment to making basketball and the NBA more accessible to fans in Africa on the devices and platforms they use most,” said NBA Africa Senior Director, Global Media Partnerships, Kornelia Semmelink. “Thanks to this collaboration, we will reach more fans across the continent with NBA games and programming, and we look forward to continuing to expand our African reach in the seasons to come.”

The 2022-23 NBA season, which tipped off on Oct. 18, will feature 45 weekend games that will air in primetime in Africa during the regular season as part of “NBA Saturdays and NBA Sundays Presented by NBA 2K23.”

Contact:

Pawel Weszka

NBA Africa Communications

pweszka@nba.com

+27 10 007 2666

Adeola Ogundele

Afrosport Business Development Director

adeola.ogundele@afrosportnetwork.com

+234 904 914 3185

For more about Afrosport find us on:

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3hdxcWt

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3haxeOM

Instagram: https://bit.ly/3HwNO66

About Afrosport:

Afrosport has been established to entertain sports fans across Africa and the diaspora, by providing content that is packaged for its audience. It is building on its experience and key relationships to deliver a uniquely engaging sports platform, emanating from Africa and the Caribbean, supported by exclusive sports rights and transmitted via cutting-edge digital architecture and streaming hardware, connecting players with fans in Africa, and across the world, shining a light on the achievements of the sons and daughters of Africa, and inspiring the next generation of Afrosport stars.

About NBA Africa:

NBA Africa is a standalone entity formed in May 2021 that conducts the NBA’s business in Africa, including the Basketball Africa League (BAL) and the league’s entities in Dakar, Senegal and Lagos, Nigeria. The NBA has a long history in Africa and opened its African headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa in 2010. The league’s efforts on the continent have focused on increasing access to basketball and the NBA through youth and elite development, social responsibility, media distribution, corporate partnerships, NBA Africa Games, the BAL, and more.

NBA games and programming are available in all 54 African countries, and the NBA has hosted three sold-out exhibition games on the continent since 2015. The BAL, a partnership between the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and NBA Africa, is a professional league featuring 12 club teams from across Africa that completed its second season in May 2022. Fans can follow @ NBA_Africa and @ theBAL on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.