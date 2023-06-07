NEMA has received a batch of 108 stranded Nigerians from Tripoli, Libya.

Receiving the Voluntary Assisted Returnees back in the country, the Director General of the Agency, Alhaji Mustapha Habib Ahmed delivered the goodwill of the new administration to tackling the challenges facing the country and carryout all measures that would turn around the nation economy for positive development.

Alhaji Habib-Ahmed also stated that the President is sending his promise that his administration will not leave the youths behind as a factor in the governance of the nation so as to incorporate their energy and technological skills which are the major impetus in aiding any progressive society in the world. “The President would evolve a policy that youths and women will actively participate in the implementation of all policy”.

“The youths will be the driving force of all decision in the present administration because of the importance that the leadership of this nation has placed on tapping the potentials abound in the largest segment of the population” the Director General enthused while welcoming the Returnees back in the Country.

The Returnees who were assisted back to the country through special intervention of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) arrived aboard Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 with registration number 5A-DMG touched down at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja.

Profile of the Returnees indicates that 46 adults female, 2 female children and 1 female infant were brought back. In addition to this, 52 male adults, 4 male children and 4 infant males were also amongst the Returnees.

The flight landed at about 1755hours with 2 medical cases were included. The Director General was represented by the Lagos Territorial Office Coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye urged the Returnees to use the opportunity of their return back to the country to be ambassador of good tidings to other youths still planning to travel outside.

The green pastures are here, let us tend the pastures to maturity so that benefits can be everlasting. Agencies that joined hands in the reception for the Returnees upon arrival are National Commission for Refugees, Migration and Internally Displaced Persons, Federal Ministry of Health, Port Health, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria and the Nigeria Police.