The National Basketball Association (NBA) (www.NBA.com) and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) today announced that the NBA App and www.NBA.com will carry FIBA’s digital platform, “Courtside 1891,” allowing fans in 20 countries and territories to purchase the FIBA World Cup Pass and watch the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.*

Beginning with the opening games on Friday, Aug. 25 and continuing through the Final on Sunday, Sept. 10, Courtside 1891’s FIBA World Cup Pass will offer fans access to live and on-demand games, extended highlights and top plays. The addition of the FIBA World Cup Pass into NBA App programming builds on the NBA’s efforts to engage with fans throughout the offseason and widen its scope of basketball content.

Taking place in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia, the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 will feature 32 participating teams playing in 92 games over 16 days of competition. On Aug. 25 at 1:30 p.m. GMT, 2022-23 Kia All-NBA First Team member Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) and the Canada Men’s National Team will open group phase play against France, led by three-time NBA All-Star and Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves).

On Saturday, Aug. 26, Slovenia, led by four-time NBA All-Star and Kia All-NBA First Team member Luka Dončic (Dallas Mavericks), will begin group phase play against Venezuela at 11:30 a.m. GMT. The USA Men’s National Team, which features 2023 NBA All-Stars Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies) as well as 2022-23 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic), will open group phase play against New Zealand at 12:40 p.m. GMT. Defending world champion Spain will tip off its title defense against Côte d’Ivoire at 1:30 p.m. GMT.

The NBA will announce the complete list of NBA players participating in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 once all final national team rosters are set.

Courtside 1891’s FIBA World Cup Pass is available for purchase at https://apo-opa.info/452mF3W, and the complete game schedule is available at https://apo-opa.info/47rEN9e.

The coverage available on Courtside 1891 complements the extensive live broadcasts that will be made by FIBA’s broadcast partners in over 190 territories across the world. Fans will be able to follow both live telecasts and dedicated analysis through their national broadcast partner, with the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 on track to have the biggest and broadest distribution ever. Up to date details of local broadcast distribution arrangements will be made available on the official FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 website.

*Countries and territories included are Angola, Argentina, Cape Verde, Cote D’Ivoire, the Czech Republic, the Dominican Republic, Greece, Indonesia, Israel, Latvia, Lithuania, Mexico, Poland, Puerto Rico, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Thailand, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

About the NBA:

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is a global sports and media organization with the mission to inspire and connect people everywhere through the power of basketball. Built around five professional sports leagues: the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League and Basketball Africa League, the NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming available in 214 countries and territories in more than 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 200 countries and territories on all seven continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2022-23 season featured 120 international players from 41 countries. NBA Digital’s assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 2.1 billion likes and followers globally across all league, team and player platforms. NBA Cares, the NBA’s global social responsibility platform, partners with renowned community-based organizations around the world to address important social issues in the areas of education, inclusion, youth and family development, and health and wellness.

About Courtside 1891:

Courtside 1891 (https://apo-opa.info/3KA06LN) is the home of FIBA live streaming, a digital platform that brings video and live data from professional basketball played across the globe into a single, smart destination. It allows you to curate and choose the experience you want, so you can easily follow the sport you love from around the globe.