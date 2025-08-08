Mozambique’s Minister of Minerals and Energy Estevão Pale will speak at this year’s African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies conference, sharing insight into projects underway in LNG, exploration and infrastructure development. During the event – which is scheduled for September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town – Minister Pale will lead the Invest in Mozambique Energies session, connecting with investors as the country strives to augment its position as a global gas supplier.

With over 150 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of proven natural gas reserves, Mozambique has quickly gained prominence as an attractive LNG investment destination. The country’s Rovuma basin is not only rich in untapped resources but is poised to become a hub for LNG production in southern Africa, following the completion of several major offshore projects. The Eni-led Coral Sul FLNG project – situated in Area 4 of the Rovuma basin – is already producing, and in 2024, celebrated 5 million tons per annum (mtpa) produced since the startup in 2022. During AEW: Invest in African Energies, Minister Pale is set to take the stage to outline the country’s investment prospects, while providing key updates on ongoing projects.

Beyond Coral Sul, Mozambique is advancing several other offshore gas projects. In April 2025, Eni received the greenlight for its second FLNG project in Mozambique - the Coral North FLNG facility. Also situated in Area 4, the project will complement the operational Coral Sul FLNG facility to harness resources from the Coral Eocene 441 deposit. With a production capacity of 3.5 mtpa, the facility targets a final investment decision for 2026, with first production slated for 2028. The Coral North project will liquefy gas for export. Earlier this year, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company acquired Galp’s 10% stake in the Area 4 concession, signaling strong international commitment to realizing the project.

Also, in Area 4 of the Rovuma basin, ExxonMobil is leading the development of the Rovuma LNG project. Developed in partnership with Eni, the project is expected to produce 18 mtpa of LNG and plans to reach a final investment decision by 2026. First production is on the cards for 2030, with the project set to provide a significant boost to Mozambique’s liquefaction capacity. Meanwhile, despite delays due to above-ground risks, energy major TotalEnergies is working towards resuming development activities at the Mozambique LNG project. A $20 billion project, Mozambique LNG will feature two liquefaction units with a capacity of 13 mtpa. The project is situated in Area 1 of the Rovuma basin and is supported by $14.9 billion in senior debt financing. In March 2025, a $4.7 billion loan by the U.S. Export-Import Bank was reapproved, showcasing global support for the project. Area 4 of the Rovuma basin is projected to contain up to 85 tcf of resources alone, while Area 1 is estimated to contain up to 65 tcf of resources.

Beyond natural gas, Mozambique is advancing projects in renewable energy, building on its reputation as a major hydropower producer to attract new investment across the market. The country has committed to enhancing renewable energy capacity, with solar and wind expected to account for 20% of the country’s energy mix by 2040. In tandem, the country is also developing a 450 MW gas-to-power plant in Temane. The facility will leverage domestic resources to improve access to low-cost power across the country. As the country advances these projects, the Invest in Mozambique Energies spotlight during AEW: Invest in African Energies will serve as a launchpad for new investments and collaborations. Minister Pale’s perspectives will provide investors with first-hand insights into the state of play of Mozambique’s energy landscape, thereby supporting deals and future partnerships.

“Mozambique’s four major LNG projects stand to transform – not only the country’s – but the entire region’s energy landscape by introducing a clean, affordable and accessible fuel solution. With one project already in production and international operators rapidly advancing the development of the remaining three projects, the country is on track to unlock significant benefits from its offshore gas resources. Getting these projects online will be critical for Southern African energy security,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Week.