The EU welcomes the meeting between Mozambican President Daniel Chapo and former presidential candidate Venâncio Mondlane on 23 March as a positive step towards reconciliation in Mozambique.

The EU encourages all political actors in Mozambique to continue to engage in a meaningful dialogue that leads to restoring trust in public institutions and brings about urgent reforms that meet the aspirations of the Mozambican people: democratic governance, respect for human rights, sustainable development and a prosperous economy whose benefits all Mozambicans can share.  

The EU is ready to support such dialogue as well as the implementation of reforms agreed among Mozambican stakeholders.

