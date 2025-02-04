His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a message of condolences to the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Mr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier, following the death of former German President and former Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Horst Köhler.
In this message, the Sovereign expressed His deep sorrow over the death of Köhler, highlighting that the Kingdom of Morocco honors the memory of the deceased, who also served as the Personal Envoy of the Secretary General of the United Nations for the Moroccan Sahara.
On this sad occasion, HM the King extended to Mr. Steinmeier, as well as to the grieving family and the German people, His sincere condolences and deepest sympathy.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.