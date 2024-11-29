Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita and Prime Minister of Grenada, Mr. Dickon Mitchell expressed their countries' determination to bolster bilateral cooperation, highlighting investment opportunities offered by both countries.

In a joint statement adopted following their talks on Thursday in Rabat, Mr. Bourita and Mr. Mitchell expressed their “willingness to bolster and enshrine bilateral cooperation”, notably through the exchange of experience and expertise in various fields of common interest.

During the visit, both parties inked a Cooperation Roadmap for the 2025-2027 period, providing an operational and concrete framework for cooperation priorities and activities.

These include academic and vocational training, technical cooperation, agriculture and food security as well as climate change.

The two leaders also highlighted investment opportunities offered by both countries, and reaffirmed their willingness to develop a dynamic economic partnership based on trade and investment.

At the end of the meeting, a Joint Statement was initialed by the two ministers.