Verdant IMAP (www.Verdant-CAP.com) acted as financial adviser to MIRO Forestry and Timber Products (“MIRO”) to secure a USD 10.7 million shareholder loan to support the company’s operational cash flow requirements. The loan was provided by leading development finance institutions.

Founded in 2009, MIRO is a vertically integrated plywood manufacturing business headquartered in the United Kingdom, with operations in Ghana and Sierra Leone. The company manages over 20,000 hectares of sustainably planted timberland, producing high-quality FSC-certified hardwood plywood and ancillary timber products. MIRO supplies customers globally including North America, Europe, the Middle East, and local African markets.

This transaction demonstrates Verdant IMAP’s ability to advise on tailored funding solutions for its clients while reinforcing its strong relationships with leading development finance institutions. Furthermore, the transaction represents Verdant IMAP’s fourth successful transaction in the broader agro-industrial sector in 2024.

About MIRO Forestry and Timber Products:

Miro Forestry is a sustainable forestry and timber products company operating in West Africa, with a focus on commercial forestry development. The company manages extensive plantations of fast-growing trees like eucalyptus and acacia, which are cultivated to produce a range of high-quality wood products, including sawn timber, plywood, and utility poles. Committed to environmental stewardship, Miro Forestry practices sustainable land management and adheres to international forestry certification standards, ensuring a balance between commercial profitability and ecological responsibility. Its operations contribute to local employment, community development, and carbon sequestration efforts, making it a key player in the region's sustainable forestry sector.

About Verdant IMAP:

Verdant IMAP is a leading investment bank with a pan-African focus, specializing in private capital markets and financial advisory services. As a member of IMAP, Verdant IMAP benefits from a global network of partner firms in nearly 40 countries, with over 500 M&A professionals, reinforcing its capability to deliver innovative financial solutions across Africa and internationally. www.Verdant-CAP.com