The Ministry of Health has reaffirmed its strong commitment to advancing child health in Kenya. Speaking during the opening of the Kenya Paediatric Association (KPA) Annual Scientific Conference in Mombasa, the Director General for Health, Dr. Patrick Amoth, called for stronger collaboration, innovation, and sustained investment in maternal and child health.

Under the theme “Shaping the Future: Collaborative Approaches to Child Health and Development,” Dr. Amoth underscored the urgency of addressing ongoing challenges. He noted that while progress has been made, Kenya continues to grapple with unacceptably high mortality rates. Neonatal mortality stands at 21 per 1,000 live births, infant mortality at 32 per 1,000, under-five mortality at 41 per 1,000, while maternal mortality remains high at 355 per 100,000 live births.



“These numbers are not just statistics; they represent real lives,” he said. “We must renew our commitment to ensuring that no mother or child is left behind.”



Dr. Amoth highlighted the Ministry’s key priorities, including scaling up preventive interventions, ensuring skilled care during childbirth, improving access to essential services, and tackling the leading causes of child deaths such as malnutrition, malaria, pneumonia, and diarrhoea.



He applauded the gains made under the Every Woman Every Newborn Everywhere (EWENE) program, a Ministry-led initiative aligned with Sustainable Development Goal 3, which seeks to reduce maternal and neonatal deaths.



Acknowledging global funding constraints, he appealed to development partners, the private sector, and local communities to strengthen their support for child health efforts. He stressed that child health is not solely a health sector issue but a national concern that requires a multisectoral approach.



A key highlight of his remarks was the Ministry’s ongoing rollout of Social Health Insurance (SHI), which aims to eliminate financial barriers to care and ensure equitable access to services, particularly for vulnerable populations. “SHI is not just a policy shift; it is a national commitment to put people—especially our most vulnerable—at the center of healthcare,” he stated.



Dr. Amoth urged healthcare professionals to lead with renewed energy and innovation to accelerate progress in newborn and maternal outcomes. He emphasized the critical role of the Kenya Paediatric Association in shaping systems that truly protect and empower children under the new health financing framework.



As the conference continues, the Ministry of Health reaffirmed its dedication to working closely with all stakeholders to ensure every child in Kenya has a healthy start and a hopeful future.