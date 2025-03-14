Cabinet Secretary for Health, Dr. Deborah Mulongo Barasa, flagged off a consignment of essential HIV commodities at the Mission for Essential Drugs and Supplies (MEDS) to ensure uninterrupted care for People Living with HIV (PLHIV) across the country.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Barasa reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to sustaining the HIV response, despite global funding challenges. Accompanied by Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, Ms. Mary Muthoni, and KEMSA CEO, she emphasized the government’s steadfast dedication to ensuring patients have continued access to life-saving HIV treatment and testing commodities.

Kenya has made remarkable strides in the fight against HIV, achieving 98:98:94 progress toward the UNAIDS 95:95:95 targets. The coordination between KEMSA, MEDS, the Ministry of Health, and county governments has played a critical role in maintaining a robust supply chain for HIV care.

The flagged-off consignment includes: Antiretroviral (ARV) drugs such as Tenofovir/Lamivudine/Dolutegravir (TLD) and pediatric formulations; HIV testing kits supporting the country’s 3-Test Algorithm; Early Infant Diagnosis (EID) and Viral Load testing reagents for timely diagnosis and treatment monitoring and Male condoms to support HIV prevention efforts.

Dr. Barasa highlighted the Ministry’s focus on strengthening local pharmaceutical manufacturing, integrating HIV care into universal health coverage, and leveraging digital platforms to enhance efficiency in commodity distribution. This milestone underscores Kenya’s commitment to an HIV-free future, ensuring no patient is left behind.

The flagged-off supplies will be distributed across health facilities nationwide, securing access to essential treatment and care.