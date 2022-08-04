The Minister of Basic Education Mrs. Angie Motshekga together with the Minister of Minerals and Energy Mr. Gwede Mantashe will tomorrow, 05 August 2022 officially unveil the newly built Waterkloof Hills Combined School in Rustenburg, North West.

Other dignitaries expected to attend the school handover ceremony include the Premier of the North West Mr. Bushy Maape, the MEC of Education in North West Ms. Mmaphefo Matsemela, Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) CEO Mr. Steve Phiri, the Traditional leadership, Community members, Educators and Learners.

The department welcomes the construction of Waterkloof Hills Combined School as it ensures that the infrastructural improvements are in line with the Norms and Standards of the DBE.

The school was built by the Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) in partnership with the North-West Department of Education (NWDoE). The school can accommodate a total of 2 155 learners, with 1 280 learners in the Primary and 875 learners in the Secondary School.

Members of the media are invited to cover the unveiling of Waterkloof Hills Combined School as follows:

Date: Friday, 05 August 2022

Time: 09:00

Venue: Waterkloof Hills Combined School, Waterkloof Hills, Rustenburg, NW