The MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2023 conference and exhibition (https://apo-opa.info/3snq6Ef), scheduled to begin in Nouakchott on November 21, will kick off with a ministerial panel discussion titled "Forging Ties, Driving Growth." This panel will convene Energy Ministers from the MSGBC region to steer the course of the region's energy sector. Topics on the agenda include regional cooperation, energy infrastructure, regulatory frameworks, and technological advancements.

The discussion will be moderated by NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber, and will include H.E. Nani Chrougha, Minister of Petroleum, Mines and Energy of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania; H.E Dr. Hotna Cufuk Na Doha, Minister of Natural Resources and Energy, Republic of Guinea-Bissau; H.E. Felix Antoine Diome, Minister of Petroleum and Energies of the Republic of Senegal; Hon. Abdoulie Jobe, Minister of Petroleum and Energy of the Republic of The Gambia; and H.E. Aly Seydouba Soumah, Minister of Energy, Hydraulics and Hydrocarbons, Republic of Guinea-Conakry, participating in MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power for the first time.

The discussion will center on the imperative of bolstering regional integration in the energy sector. The panel will delve into strategies aimed at facilitating cross-border trade, streamlining market access and aligning energy policies. Collaborative initiatives such as the West African Power Pool and joint agreements on resource management and cross-border capital flows have the potential to unlock shared resources, lower costs, and expand energy market reach.

The second key area of focus will pinpoint opportunities for lowering operational expenses through collaborative regional infrastructure projects. Ministers will engage in discussions regarding the establishment of shared infrastructure, including projects like the Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline and integrated transportation networks such as the regional railway system in West Africa, which can facilitate the movement of resources. This approach has the potential to result in cost reductions, operational streamlining and the establishment of a more robust energy ecosystem in the MSGBC region.

Discussions will also center on streamlining the regulatory landscape for oil and gas activities. The goal is to create a coherent set of regulations that simplify processes for exploration, production and transportation. A harmonized regulatory framework can foster investor confidence, expedite project approvals, and ensure industry compliance, promoting responsible and efficient resource development. The Grand Tortue Ahmeyim gas project, located offshore between Senegal and Mauritania, serves as a prime example of harmonizing regional regulations from exploration to the production phase, with the first gas set to arrive by mid-2024.

The panel will also highlight technology to boost regional cooperation, unpacking mechanisms for sharing technological advancements across borders. Countries like Guinea Conakry which has recently invested in a geological research center, and The Gambia, which has signed an MoU for crude oil exploration with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, can benefit from the expertise of Senegal and Mauritania. Collaborative innovation can lead to improved exploration techniques, enhanced safety practices, and more efficient resource extraction methods, ensuring the region remains at the forefront of technological advancements in the energy industry.

Prerequisites, rationale and the significance of inter-African energy trade will also be discussed, including examining the regulatory and infrastructure requirements for expanding trade between African countries.

Under the patronage of the President of the Republic of Mauritania Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani and in partnership with the Ministry of Petroleum, Energy, and Mines; the Mauritanian Oil and Mining Company; Petrosen; COS-Petrogaz; and the African Energy Chamber, the third edition of the conference will take place from November 21 to 22 in Nouakchott.