On April 16, 2025, Minister Counselor Fan Xuecheng of the Chinese Embassy in Uganda was invited to accompany Ugandan Vice President Jessica Alupo to attend the graduation ceremony and the handover ceremony of aid materials at Katakwi Vocational Institute. Vice President Jessica Alupo and more than 200 representatives of teachers, students and parents attended the event.

Minister Counselor Fan Xuecheng said that China develops relations with Africa with the concept of "sincerity, real results, affinity and good faith". The two sides will work together to build the "Belt and Road" with high quality, accelerate the implementation of the "Ten Partnership Actions", and set a shining example of South-South cooperation. At a time when the global economic and trade order is facing severe impacts from US unilateral protectionism and economic bullying, China is willing to work with Africa to safeguard fairness, justice, free trade, and the multilateral system, and jointly defend the legitimate development rights and interests of developing countries.

Vice President Jessica Alupo thanked China for its support for Uganda youth capacity building and employment development, and expressed hope that the two sides will continue to promote the implementation of the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and continuously deepen the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Uganda and China.