Do you know of a project, company or individual that making a difference in African mining?

Nominations are now open for Mining Elites in Africa 2026.

Every year Mining Elites in Africa recognises those companies and individuals who go above and beyond to ensure responsible and sustainable mining on the continent. Whether it is through financial contributions to countries and communities, protecting the environment or socio-economic development initiatives, they are creating an indelible legacy on the continent.

Mining Elites in Africa 2026 pays tribute to these often unsung heroes. In addition, this annual publication, published by Mining Review Africa, features projects that are making a substantial contribution to growing the African mining sector.

“Mining Elites is the perfect platform to recognise those who are truly making a meaningful difference in African mining. Through their leadership and innovations, they are ensuring that mining is sustainable and positively impacts the lives of all stakeholders, especially communities,” states Gerard Peter, Editor-in-Chief of Mining Review Africa.

Nomination process:

Nominations are open to all projects and leaders in the African mining minerals value chain in a number of categories. The final selection of projects and people is made by an independent advisory board composed of experienced industry figures with extensive mining knowledge across the African continent.

The 2026 categories are:

Leaders

Future leaders

ESG

Innovation and tech

Projects

How to nominate:

This is your opportunity to publically acknowledge those companies, projects and individuals whose efforts contribute to sustainable mining that benefits all.

To nominate simply scan the QR code or visit http://apo-opa.co/4mfrQpn

Nominations close on 1 September 2025

