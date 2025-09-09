Mercy Ships (www.MercyShips.Africa), the international nonprofit operating the world’s largest fleet of civilian hospital ships, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Michelle White MB ChB, PhD, DCH, FRCA as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Michelle White is a long-standing member of the Mercy Ships family, first volunteering in 2005 and later serving five years on board the Africa Mercy® in leadership roles, including Deputy Chief Medical Officer and Director of Medical Capacity Building. She is from the United Kingdom and currently serves as a Trustee of Mercy Ships UK and as a member of the Mercy Ships International Board of Directors.

Alongside her Mercy Ships service, Dr. White is an award-winning Anesthesiologist at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, Europe’s leading children’s hospital, where she leads complex surgical services and has introduced operational hospital improvements. Her career also includes spearheading multi-country health system initiatives in Africa, partnering with Ministers of Health, NGOs, and donors to expand surgical safety and training programs.

Reflecting on her appointment, Dr. White said:

“I believe this opportunity represents the culmination of my professional calling and spiritual journey. This is a chance to lead an organization I love into its next season of growth and gospel-shaped impact.”

With more than 17 years of leadership experience across healthcare, missions, and academia, Dr. White brings a unique blend of clinical excellence, nonprofit governance, and faith-driven servant leadership. She has authored over 70 peer-reviewed publications and continues to champion operational excellence.

“Dr. Michelle White lives out the values and vision that have defined Mercy Ships for nearly 50 years,” said Board Chair Gary Brown. “As a valued MSI Board member, we have seen her medical expertise, leadership skills, and deep commitment to Jesus. Her long-standing service as a volunteer with our community make her the ideal leader Mercy Ships needs for the years ahead.”

Dr. White is expected to assume her role as CEO early next year, following her transition from Great Ormond Street Hospital. She succeeds Interim CEO and Board Chair Gary Brown, who has led the organization through this transition period. The firm of CarterBaldwin Executive Search supported Mercy Ships in the selection process.

ABOUT MERCY SHIPS:

Mercy Ships operates hospital ships that deliver free surgeries and other healthcare services to those with little access to safe medical care. An international faith-based organization, Mercy Ships has focused entirely on partnering with African nations for the past three decades. Working with in-country partners, Mercy Ships also provides training to local healthcare professionals and supports the construction of in-country medical infrastructure to leave a lasting impact.

Each year, more than 2,500 volunteer professionals from over 60 countries serve on board the world’s two largest non-governmental hospital ships, the Africa Mercy® and the Global Mercy™. Professionals such as surgeons, dentists, nurses, health trainers, cooks, and engineers dedicate their time and skills to accelerate access to safe surgical and anesthetic care. Mercy Ships was founded in 1978 and has offices in 16 countries as well as an Africa Service Center in Dakar, Senegal. For more information, visit www.MercyShips.org and follow @MercyShips on social media.