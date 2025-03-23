Ministry of Information, Eritrea


Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Eritrea, met and held talks with Dr. Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt.

The meeting focused on further enhancing the existing ties between the two countries in the political, economic, and trade sectors. The consultations also included discussions on the security of the Red Sea and other matters of mutual interest.

Eritrea’s Chargé d’Affaires at the Embassy in Cairo, Mr. Aman Abdelwasae, participated in the talks.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.