On August 23, commencing at 11:10 a.m. for approximately 20 minutes, Mr. TSUJI Kiyoto, State Minister for Foreign Affairs, held a meeting with Mrs. Damtien L. TCHINTCHIBIDJA, Vice President of ECOWAS, visiting Japan to attend the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) Ministerial Meeting. The overview of the meeting is as follows.

  1. At the outset, State Minister Tsuji expressed his gratitude with ECOWAS for its leadership in economic integration in West Africa.
  2. In response, Mrs. Tchintchibidja expressed her appreciation for Japan's contribution to ECOWAS and stated that ECOWAS would continue to work toward economic integration, peace and stability in West Africa.
  3. The two sides agreed to continue to work together for strengthening connectivity in West Africa, as well as to work together for peace and stability and economic cooperation.
  4. The two sides confirmed the further deepening of Japan-ECOWAS relations toward TICAD 9 next year.
