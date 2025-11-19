The Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH) (https://AfricaBusinessHeroes.org/) Prize Competition, a flagship philanthropic initiative of Alibaba Philanthropy, will host the 7th ABH Summit and Grand Finale in Kigali, Rwanda, on 12–13 December 2025 in partnership with the Rwanda Development Board (RDB),

The two-day event will bring together over 1,000 entrepreneurs, investors, mentors, founders, partners, and industry experts from across Africa and beyond for learning, networking, and collaboration in celebration of African entrepreneurship and innovation.

The Grand Finale and Awards Ceremony will feature live pitches before a panel of esteemed judges, immersive stage experiences, and performances celebrating African creativity and innovation — culminating in the announcement of this year’s winners and the awarding of up to US$1.5 million in grant funding.

The 2025 ABH Grand Finale follows the 7th ABH Semi-Finals, which was held for the first time in Dakar, Senegal, on 10–11 September 2025. The 2025 Top 10 finalists were selected from 20 semi-finalists after two days of live pitches and evaluation in Dakar.

Representing diverse sectors that are shaping Africa’s future, the 2025 Top 10 finalists are:

Wyclife Onyango (Kenya) (https://apo-opa.co/4o7wk2b) – Transport and Digital Ticketing, BuuPass Siny Samba (Senegal) (https://apo-opa.co/3JLlhh0) – FoodTech and Infant Nutrition, Le Lionceau Mukasahaha Diane (Rwanda) (https://apo-opa.co/4nZbeml) – Textiles and Women’s Empowerment, DIKAM Ltd Baraka Chijenga (Tanzania) (https://apo-opa.co/4r8N7o5) – AgriTech and Food Security, Kilimo Fresh Foods Africa Janet Kuteli (Kenya) (https://apo-opa.co/4r6I8UT) – FinTech and Microfinance, Fortune Credit Limited Diana Orembe (Tanzania) (https://apo-opa.co/3X4fR3y) – AgriTech and Biotech, NovFeed Abraham Mbuthia (Kenya) (https://apo-opa.co/3Ma5IzZ) – SME Tech and Digital Tools, Uzapoint Technologies Limited Gohar Said (Egypt) (https://apo-opa.co/3KbGdxJ) – FoodTech and Supply Chain, Suplyd Adriaan Kruger (South Africa) (https://apo-opa.co/47OPvZJ) – HealthTech and Digital Solutions, nuvoteQ Jean Lobe Lobe (Cameroon) (https://apo-opa.co/3X0W70P) – HealthTech and Telemedicine, Waspito

“Our Top 10 finalists represent the very best of African entrepreneurship, from agritech and fintech to health innovation and sustainability,” said Zahra Baitie-Boateng, Africa Managing Director, Africa’s Business Heroes. “Their journey to Kigali reflects months of dedication, creativity, and growth, and we are excited to see them take the stage to share their stories and ideas with a pan-African audience. The Summit and Grand Finale will be a celebration of innovation, collaboration, and the power of African entrepreneurs to define the continent’s future, today.”

As a longstanding partner, the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) continues its collaboration with Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH), with Rwanda once again hosting the Grand Finale for the third consecutive year — a testament to the country’s growing reputation as a home of innovation and entrepreneurship in Africa.

“We are delighted to host the 7th Africa’s Business Heroes Summit and Grand Finale in Kigali,” said Jean-Guy Afrika, Chief Executive Officer, Rwanda Development Board. “This partnership with Africa’s Business Heroes reflects our shared commitment to supporting entrepreneurship and innovation across the continent. Rwanda is proud to host the Grand Finale for the third time, reaffirming our position as a hub for business and innovation in Africa. This gathering will provide a dynamic platform for investors, founders, and business leaders to connect, learn, and explore new opportunities that advance sustainable growth across the continent.”

The 7th ABH Summit and Grand Finale

Under the theme “Defining Africa’s Future Today,” the 2025 Summit will feature interactive sessions, masterclasses, and live pitch competitions celebrating visionary entrepreneurs driving Africa’s transformation. Confirmed speakers include Mr. Lijun Sun (Chair of the board, Alibaba Foundation, President, Alibaba Philanthropy), Mrs. Juliana Muganza (Deputy CEO, RDB), and industry leaders such as Clare Akamanzi (CEO, NBA Africa), Tara Fela-Durotoye (Founder of House of Tara&Building Beyond You Institute), Wandia Gichuru (CEO, Vivo Fashion Group), and Naa Ashorkor (Journalist and Theatre Producer).

The Grand Finale will also bring together a distinguished panel of global business leaders and innovators, including Dr. Diane Karusisi (CEO, Bank of Kigali), and Mrs. Ibukun Awosika (CEO, The Chair Centre Group)

A Pan-African Platform for Partnership

Now in its seventh edition, ABH continues to champion inclusive and sustainable growth across Africa. Since its inception, it has awarded 70 entrepreneurs with funding and provided them with training and global exposure, helping them scale impactful businesses in sectors such as agribusiness, fintech, healthcare, education, and sustainability. Through its training programs such as ABH ScaleUp, ABH has supported over 5,000 entrepreneurs, to date attracting over 160,000 applicants.

The 2025 ABH Summit and Grand Finale are made possible through Alibaba Philanthropies in collaboration with the Rwanda Development Board. The event is supported by key sponsors— Gebeya, Bank of Kigali, Jasiri, and Inkomoko, whose partnership helps amplify the reach and impact of African entrepreneurship. ABH also recognizes the invaluable contribution of its Outreach Partners, including Hanga Pitchfest, BPN Rwanda, Impact Hub Kigali, African Leadership University, Carnegie Mellon University, Africa, Kepler College, and Norrsken Africa, who play a critical role in connecting ABH to vibrant entrepreneurial communities across the continent. Together, these partners reflect the collective effort driving ABH’s mission to inspire, support, and celebrate Africa’s business heroes.

Entrepreneurs, investors, and ecosystem players are invited to learn more and register to attend the ABH Summit and Grand Finale via https://AfricaBusinessHeroes.org/en/.

For additional information, media resources, and downloadable visuals to accompany this release, please access the official ABH 2025 Press Kit here:

ABH Press Kit (https://apo-opa.co/4i3gW5e)

For media inquiries, please e-mail:

pr@africabusinessheroes.org

About Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH):

The Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH) Prize Competition is a flagship philanthropic program of Alibaba Philanthropy committed to identifying, supporting, and inspiring the next generation of African entrepreneurs. Each year, ABH awards US$1.5 million in grant funding to outstanding business leaders making a difference in their communities.

About the Rwanda Development Board (RDB):

The Rwanda Development Board (RDB) is a government agency with a vision to transform Rwanda into a dynamic global hub for business, investment, and innovation. Its mission is to fast-track economic development in Rwanda by enabling private sector growth. Learn more about the Rwanda Development Board at https://RDB.rw/.