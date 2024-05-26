Ministry of Information, Eritrea


A massive cyber attack was unleashed against Eritrea’s Internet System on Independence Day, Friday, 24 May 2024, at 12:32’:47 in the afternoon hours. The attempt was foiled by the defensive countermeasures deployed promptly, and the network continued its functions without interruptions.

The identity of the originators, architects, and implementers of the attempted cyber attack is not alien to the watchful eyes of the Eritrean Government. The whole episode will be divulged in due time.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.