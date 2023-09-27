Marriott International, Inc. (www.Marriott.com) (Nasdaq: MAR) today announced the launch of Four Points Express by Sheraton, designed for the midscale segment. This new brand is a response to growing consumer demand for reliable yet affordable accommodation in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Consistent with the company’s approach to meeting the needs of guests with regionally relevant lodging products for every stay purpose, the announcement follows the company’s recent move into the affordable midscale (https://apo-opa.info/3PwYvYP) space with City Express by Marriott in the Caribbean and Latin America and the announcement of its plans for StudioRes in the U.S.&Canada. Four Points Express by Sheraton will offer value-conscious consumers a seamless hotel experience in a convenient location, with principles of reliability, simplicity and value in both the design and guest experience.

“We’re delighted to be fuelling Marriott International’s midscale growth with the launch of Four Points Express by Sheraton. This new brand has been thoughtfully researched, designed and localised to deliver midscale travelers the fundamentals of a stay that meets every trip purpose at the right price point,” said Satya Anand, President, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Marriott International. “Midscale is a resilient industry segment that currently represents almost 1.2 million rooms in EMEA, and 68% of those rooms are unbranded. Four Points Express will offer hotel owners the opportunity to capitalise on Marriott International’s powerful distribution systems and award-winning Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program, with an affordable conversion opportunity, offering competitive terms, and a light operational design model.”

Four Points Express will provide guests with the genuine, friendly service Marriott International’s brands are renowned for. Midscale travelers are practical planners who prioritise elements that make both business and leisure trips effortless. The brand will treat these fundamentals with great importance by providing clean, comfortable rooms, breakfast and complimentary Wi-Fi, delivering an efficient and relaxing experience at an affordable price. Four Points Express hotels will offer design signatures that provide character and a recognisable, localised aesthetic. The brand has been tailored to meet guests’ needs and the efficient cost model is intended to provide an effective pricing strategy for owners and help drive meaningful growth for Marriott International. The company has already signed three deals across the UK and Türkiye and has signed letters of intent for future Four Points Express hotels in markets such as Poland, Belgium and the UK.

The first UK hotel is slated to open in a prime location in Central London less than 500 metres from Euston Station and one kilometre from Kings Cross and St Pancras International. Four Points Express by Sheraton London Euston is expected to open in 2024 with 201 guest rooms following a significant renovation of the current property. The hotel will offer an ideal location for tech company headquarters in Kings Cross, the British Museum and easy access to London’s shopping and theatre districts, as well as many tourist sites.

In Türkiye, two Four Points Express hotels have been signed in Antalya and Bursa. Four Points Express by Sheraton Antalya Lara plans to offer 52 guest rooms upon its anticipated conversion in late 2023. The neighbourhood of Çağlayan has fantastic connections to both the city centre and airport while benefiting from close proximity to the seaside. In Bursa, Four Points Express by Sheraton Bursa Nilüfer will offer guests a convenient location close to the highway that connects Bursa, Istanbul and Izmir.

Four Points Express will be part of the company’s award-winning Marriott Bonvoy loyalty platform with over 186 million members. It will leverage Marriott’s strong digital platforms like Marriott.com and the Marriott Bonvoy mobile app, to generate direct bookings.

To learn more about Four Points Express by Sheraton visit: https://apo-opa.info/3PTqVxy

