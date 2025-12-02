While many couples might prepare for retirement as their years get along, Elaine and David Sigalet chose a different path. It is a path that lets them sail across oceans, transform lives, and deepens their bond in ways they could never have imagined. In the final years of their medical careers, this Canadian couple found renewed purpose with Mercy Ships (www.MercyShips.org), a global charity that delivers free surgical care and healthcare professional training to some of Africa’s most underserved regions. For the Sigalets, volunteering with the organization has been a deeply transformative journey.

Now serving for the fourth time on board the Global Mercy™, the Sigalets embody what it means to serve with both skill and heart. For them, this isn’t just volunteering. It is a calling.

David, a pediatric surgeon, spends his days performing life-changing surgeries for children. He repairs their hernias, removes their tumors, and restores lost hope to their families.

“What keeps me coming back is the sense of community,” David shared. “We’re not only transforming individual lives, we’re building something that lasts. The focus on teaching locals is the most meaningful part, because we leave something behind.”

Elaine has also seen the fruits of her labor, particularly in her work with local nurses.

“Today, I work with nurses I trained over a year ago, and their knowledge and ability to critically think in the moment have really improved. It’s very satisfying to see that growth.”

Elaine has a Ph.D. in medical education and serves as the Simulation Coordinator for Mercy Ships' Education, Training, and Advocacy (ETA) team. Her role involves creating realistic medical scenarios that allow local healthcare professionals to practice and refine their skills in a safe, risk-free environment. This ensures that the knowledge and skills they gain will remain long after the ship has sailed.

Recent studies (https://apo-opa.co/3KC76uX) show that simulation-based training in Sub-Saharan Africa can significantly enhance surgical and clinical competencies among local health professionals. For example, a systematic review found that simulation training is a highly promising modality to improve access and quality of surgical skills in underserved regions. By designing and delivering this supported training on board the Global Mercy, Elaine Sigalet puts theory into practice.

Married for 39 years, the Sigalets say their shared service aboard Mercy Ships has brought them even closer together. Between long days in the hospital and quiet reflective evenings on deck, they’ve rediscovered what first brought them together: a shared belief that faith and compassion can change the world.

“We try to always sit together for meals, attend services, and take evening walks,” Elaine reminisces. “Serving others side by side has taken our relationship, and our faith, to a deeper level. Until you experience it, you don’t really get it. It takes life, and love, to a whole new level.”

