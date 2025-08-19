An international review has found that Madagascar has laid strong foundations for cancer control, expanding cervical cancer services, maintaining a health workforce and ensuring collaboration between health and radiation safety authorities. The joint imPACT review by the IAEA, World Health Organization (WHO) and International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC, highlighted the need to further develop oncology professionals and mobilize resources to increase access to cancer care across the country.

Cancer claims more than 14 000 lives in Madagascar every year, with women more affected than men with 8 000 deaths. The country registers over 20,000 new cancer cases annually, according to 2022 IARC estimates. Incidence rates are expected to rise with increasing risk factors and an aging population.

In June 2025, a team of 13 international experts nominated by the three organizations visited the main healthcare and specialized facilities in the country to conduct the imPACT review – which provides a baseline assessment of services to support Madagascar as the country develops its first comprehensive national cancer governance document.

The experts held discussions with national and local health authorities, medical professionals and other stakeholders, and presented preliminary findings to the Minister of Health.

“The Malagasy government is committed to improving cancer care in the country,” Minister of Health Randriamanantany Zely Arivelo said. “This imPACT assessment is very timely, as we will use its findings to finalize our country's first national cancer control plan.”

Focus on Women’s Cancers

The most common cancer among women in Madagascar is cervical cancer, with a mortality rate of 30 per cent, followed by breast and colorectal cancers. In men, prostate, liver cancer and non-Hodgkin lymphoma are the most common cancers, driven by infectious diseases.

The team assessed all elements that can impact cancer care in the country. These include factors such as governance, resources and regulatory frameworks for radiation safety, and components such as surveillance, referral networks, early diagnostic capacities, oncology workforce development opportunities, and readiness for advanced and expanded radiotherapy services.

“The strength of the imPACT review lies in its analysis of the entire cancer continuum,” said Laurent Musango, WHO Representative in Madagascar. “The assessment reveals a solid foundation for integrating cancer control at the community level, and the potential for an overall strengthening of health systems in terms of prevention and early diagnosis.”

The review found that Madagascar has been steadfast in boosting cancer services since a previous assessment in 2015. The country has expanded cervical cancer prevention, with pre-cancerous lesion screening already available and HPV vaccination set to start in October and has undertaken important efforts to modernize and distribute imaging services.

The national health system also has an established and overall qualified health workforce, with six faculties of medicine available to train specialized health professionals – particularly in surgery, a critical aspect in cancer treatment.

Boosting Capacity for Cancer Care

The team recommended that Madagascar continue building capacity to increase and retain human resources in oncology professionals. It also urged further strengthening of radiation safety in medicine and long-term maintenance of existing equipment in nuclear medicine and radiotherapy centres.

“Radiation safety for the protection of patients, public and staff is foundational to providing comprehensive cancer diagnosis and treatment,” said Vasiliki Kamenopoulou, a radiation safety specialist at the IAEA who participated in the imPACT review. “The Malagasy government is encouraged to reinforce the legal and regulatory framework for safety and bring it in line with the IAEA safety standards.”

The review noted that Madagascar should also reinforce prevention and early detection actions for other priority cancers, including working with communities for greater breast cancer awareness and boosting pathology services with additional laboratory staff, equipment and supplies.

Partnerships to Expand Services

Looking forward, the imPACT review recommended strategies to support Madagascar mobilize resources for cancer control, such as the development of bankable documents to facilitate loans and public-private sector partnerships.

The IAEA’s Programme of Action for Cancer Therapy and Rays of Hope initiative support countries in bridging gaps in cancer care through partnerships with donors, the private sector and financial institutions. Through its technical cooperation and human health programmes, the IAEA also supports countries in strengthening the quality of nuclear and radiation medicine by providing capacity building, provision of equipment, technical advice and advisory services.