Liquid Intelligent Technologies (Liquid) (www.Liquid.Tech), a business of Cassava Technologies, a global technology leader of African heritage, proudly celebrates the remarkable successes achieved by 101 Grade 12 learners from four high schools in the Mathibestad region of the Northwest Province through Liquid’s 2024 STEM and Digital Literacy Programme.

As part of Liquid’s broader commitment to digital inclusion, skills development, and empowering communities and individuals, the initiative aims to strengthen foundational knowledge and enhance competency in the hugely sought-after areas of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

“We are immensely proud of the resilience and performance of this year’s learners. Through this programme, we are investing in more than just academic success. We are investing in the future engineers, scientists, and innovators of South Africa. Empowering learners with both STEM and digital literacy skills ensures they have the tools they need to unlock their full potential and make meaningful contributions to our digital future. Congratulations to the class of 2024, and we look forward to seeing what comes next,” said Ziaad Suleman, CEO of Cassava Technologies in South Africa and Botswana.

Hosted at Sempapa Secondary School, the programme caters for learners from several neighbouring schools in the local community, including Kgaphamadi Secondary, Matlaisane High and Sekitla Secondary School. Fully funded by Liquid, the programme is accessible to all learners and offers supplementary lessons in mathematics, physical sciences, and digital literacy, equipping them with the essential skills necessary for success in a digital economy. The school also hosts a fully equipped Digital Literacy Lab, offering access to Microsoft digital literacy training and STEM resources.

The top-performing learners from the 2024 cohort will be recognised at an academic awards celebration and career expo at the Liquid South Africa office in Johannesburg on 25 July. Awards include Excellence and Achievement in Mathematics and Physical Sciences, Most Improved Learner, STEM Engagement, and Digital Literacy Top Achievers. Three university bursaries will also be awarded to qualifying students who intend to study towards a STEM degree in 2026.

Initiatives such as the STEM and Digital Literacy Programme underscore Liquid’s commitment to developing South Africa’s digital skills pipeline, equipping young people to pursue tertiary studies or entrepreneurial opportunities, and fostering inclusive economic growth through education and technology.

