Liquid C2, a business of Cassava Technologies, a global technology leader of African heritage, has announced the launch of its AI-powered Google Cloud distribution programme. Known as Liquid G, the programme is designed to accelerate cloud adoption and growth for African resellers and enterprises.

Delivered through Cloudmania, Liquid G builds on the company’s long-standing collaboration with Google Cloud and marks a significant step in expanding access to advanced cloud technologies across the continent.

"Cloud adoption in Africa is accelerating, and resellers need solutions that are not only accessible but also intelligent and adaptive," said Oswald Jumira, chief executive officer of Liquid C2. "Liquid G redefines how African resellers engage with Google Cloud, making the process smarter, faster, and more rewarding. Our goal is to empower local businesses to harness cloud innovation in ways that directly impact productivity and growth, ensuring that more Africans have access to the tools needed to thrive in the digital economy."

Unlike traditional distributors, Liquid G focuses on AI-enabled support that streamlines business operations for resellers, while showcasing best-in-class Google Cloud infrastructure, AI, and data analytics solutions that are in increasing demand on the African continent. In addition, Liquid G streamlines the reseller journey by having a single provider with an integrated marketplace for procurement of services and billing in local currency. Through this programme, resellers can strengthen customer relationships, grow multi-cloud margins, and expand their service portfolios with minimal complexity. By integrating AI into every step from onboarding to product discovery, it delivers a differentiated experience that aligns with the evolving needs of African digital businesses.

"We are excited to see Liquid C2 launch the Liquid G program. This initiative represents a significant step forward in making Google Cloud's powerful infrastructure, AI, and data analytics solutions more accessible to businesses across Africa," said Simon Aldous, Director, Channel Sales, UKI and SSA, Google Cloud. "Our long-standing collaboration with Liquid C2 continues to drive cloud adoption, and Liquid G's focus on streamlining the reseller journey will undoubtedly empower local enterprises to innovate and thrive in the digital economy."

The launch of this programme positions Liquid C2 as one of Africa’s most comprehensive multi-cloud service providers. It also reinforces the company's aim of leveraging collaborations to make world-class cloud services more accessible, aligned with its purpose of empowering businesses to thrive through digital solutions.

About Liquid C2:

Liquid C2, a business of Cassava Technologies, delivers cutting-edge cloud and cybersecurity services and solutions. Committed to facilitating digital transformation, Liquid C2 is positioned to provide comprehensive solutions tailored to meet the evolving demands of the digital era by empowering businesses to navigate the complexities of the modern digital landscape securely. The company's offerings span cloud solutions that enhance accessibility and scalability, and robust cybersecurity services to safeguard sensitive data and elevate security and compliance posture to ensure businesses remain seamlessly connected and protected. https://LiquidC2.com/

About Cloudmania:

Launched by Liquid C2 in 2021, Cloudmania is a Cloud Services and Solutions provider extending convenience, diversity, and a range of services. The company has opened its doors to numerous countries across the African continent, including South Africa, Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Nigeria, Ghana, Mauritius, Ethiopia, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, Cameroon, Botswana, and the Democratic Republic of Congo serving the mission to bring about digital disruption using the power of the cloud. Cloudmania offers cutting-edge solutions to provide a full suite of partner-focused products and services. The organisation was awarded a Microsoft Partner of the Year in Ethiopia in 2022 and in Côte d'Ivoire in 2023. For more information https://Cloudmania.Africa/