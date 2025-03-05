Libya’s oil and gas sector is set for a new era of growth and investment following the announcement of its first exploration bid round in 17 years. The Libyan government has officially launched the 2025 bid round for oil exploration, a long-anticipated move that marks a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to revitalize its energy industry. The bid round is expected to attract foreign investors and drive exploration activities across Libya’s resource-rich basins, enabling global energy companies to engage in a market that has remained largely unexplored for nearly two decades.

Momentum is already building across Libya’s energy industry, with several upstream developments demonstrating the country’s renewed focus growth and investment. Last month, Mellitah Oil and Gas Company successfully resumed gas production at Well CC18 in the Bahr Essalam field, reinforcing Libya’s ability to meet both domestic and export demands. This increase in production from existing fields underscores the country’s commitment to stabilizing and expanding its energy supply. Meanwhile, Eni’s offshore drilling campaign in Libya’s Sirte Basin is set to be one of the most closely watched exploration programs in 2025, with four exploration wells in the pipeline. In the Ghadames Basin, bp is advancing a multi-well drilling campaign targeting multiple oil and gas formations, leveraging existing seismic data as well as exploring participation in the 2025 bid round.

Offshore infrastructure projects are also advancing, including Eni’s Structures A&E Project, which channels gas from two fields to the Mellitah treatment plant. Engineering and construction activities for the Structure A platform are already underway, with offshore drilling set to begin in the first half of 2025. Meanwhile, the Sabratha Compression Project is in execution, with startup expected later in the year. Last month, ABL was engaged to support Saipem in overseeing the installation of critical equipment for the Bouri Gas Utilization Project, aimed at enhancing offshore production capacity and advancing the development of Libya’s significant natural gas reserves. Alongside Nigeria, Angola and Namibia, Libya’s renewed focus on exploration and production is positioning it as a vital player in the region’s energy landscape and a key oil and gas hotspot in Africa for 2025.

These developments will take center stage at African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025, the continent’s leading energy investment platform. With the bid round now officially confirmed, AEW presents a crucial opportunity for Libya to showcase its projects, attract foreign partners and secure the investments needed to drive long-term growth. As Libya reopens its energy sector to global players, AEW 2025 will be instrumental in facilitating discussions on regulatory stability, infrastructure expansion and strategies for maximizing the country’s resource potential. The event will bring together Libyan stakeholders, international investors, and industry leaders, fostering the partnerships necessary to shape the future of Libya’s energy sector.

“The announcement of the 2025 bid round marks a pivotal moment for Libya – a market on the brink of major transformation – offering global investors a unique opportunity to engage with one of Africa’s most promising energy markets. With a renewed commitment to growth and development, Libya is not only securing its own energy future but also positioning itself as a key contributor to Africa’s energy revolution, a central focus of AEW 2025,” says NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

With production ramping up, offshore infrastructure projects advancing and private sector participation increasing, Libya is making it clear that it is open for business. As Africa’s energy landscape continues to evolve, Libya is set to play a pivotal role in securing the continent’s position as a global energy powerhouse.

AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.