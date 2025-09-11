Liberia’s recent election to a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has attracted a wave of high-level diplomatic visits to Monrovia, signaling the country’s rising influence in international affairs and its renewed role in shaping global peace and security.

In the past weeks, Liberia has welcomed delegations from several countries, each underscoring the importance of Liberia’s upcoming tenure on the Council and exploring opportunities for collaboration on pressing global challenges. Notably, visits from the Ambassador of Israel to Liberia, H.E. Roey Gilad; a special envoy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, H.E. Saad Alqathami and most recently, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda, H.E. Olivier Jean Patrick Nduhungirehe, have all been linked to Liberia’s new position at the UNSC.

These visits reflect the confidence of the international community in Liberia’s ability to use its seat on the Council as a platform to promote peace, justice, and sustainable development values rooted in Liberia’s own history as Africa’s first independent republic and its journey from conflict to peacebuilding.

At the center of the Rwanda Foreign Minister’s visit to Liberia was a shared recognition of the importance of the UNSC in responding to today’s complex and rapidly evolving global challenges. Minister Nduhungirehe, who led a high-level Rwandese delegation, congratulated Liberia on its election and reaffirmed Rwanda’s readiness to partner with Liberia on issues of peace, security, and sustainable development.

“The election of Liberia to the Security Council comes at a time of major geopolitical uncertainty and challenges around peace and security,” Minister Nduhungirehe stated. “I congratulate Liberia on this remarkable achievement at the United Nations. This seat is not only a victory for Liberia but for the African continent. We are confident that Liberia will use this platform to advocate for peace, justice, and development across the world.”

Bilateral discussions between the two Foreign Ministers covered cooperation on peace and security, the configuration of the UNSC, and the broader role of African representation on the Council. The deliberations highlighted both nations’ experiences with conflict, reconciliation, and recovery, underscoring how these perspectives can inform Liberia’s contribution to global security debates.

The visit also included a bilateral dialogue between Liberia’s national security agencies and their Rwandese counterparts, with the aim of sharing best practices in peacekeeping, counterterrorism, and regional security cooperation. This dialogue, both sides emphasized, represents an important step in advancing the security dimension of Liberia–Rwanda relations.

As part of the deepening of relations, Liberia and Rwanda took a historic step toward strengthening bilateral ties. In a formal ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Monrovia, Foreign Ministers Nyanti and Nduhungirehe signed two landmark agreements: the Establishment of a Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation, which provides a structured framework for sustained bilateral engagement across multiple sectors and a Reciprocal Visa Waiver Agreement, which allows citizens of both countries to travel without visa restrictions, fostering greater mobility and people-to-people connections.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister Nduhungirehe emphasized that the agreements go beyond formal instruments of cooperation, describing them as enduring symbols of African unity and progress.

“The signing of these agreements will allow the free movement of people on the continent of Africa,” he noted. “Our nations have both known the pain of conflict and instability in the past. Yet, we have come out of these tragedies with renewed vigor and determination to chart a path of peace, stability, and sustainable development. Today’s agreements represent a vision of hope and partnership, where Liberia and Rwanda will work together to uplift their peoples.”

Foreign Minister Nyanti warmly welcomed her Rwandan counterpart and delegation, describing the visit as a defining moment in Liberia–Rwanda relations. She affirmed Liberia’s commitment to ensuring that the new agreements deliver concrete benefits to both nations.

“Today, Liberia and Rwanda are writing a new chapter in our history of cooperation. These agreements will strengthen the bonds between our peoples, and they reflect our shared vision of using economic diplomacy as a tool for progress and development,” Foreign Minister Nyanti declared.

She further highlighted that the Reciprocal Visa Waiver Agreement aligns with Liberia’s ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID), designed to foster economic growth through strategic international partnerships. the Establishment of a Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation, she said, will serve as a key instrument for collaboration in education, agriculture, governance, health, and peacebuilding.

Foreign Minister Nyanti also expressed heartfelt appreciation for Rwanda’s ongoing support in education, particularly the opportunities extended to over 3,000 Liberian students currently studying in Rwandan universities and colleges.

“Education is a foundation for national transformation,” she emphasized. “We thank Rwanda for opening its doors to more than 3,000 Liberian students, who are benefiting from quality education and skills development. These students are the bridge between our countries and the future ambassadors of this growing partnership.”

The Rwandan Minister’s visit follows a growing list of diplomatic missions to Liberia tied to its UNSC election. A fortnight ago, the Israeli Ambassador to Liberia held consultations with government officials, focusing on peace and security cooperation. Similarly, a special envoy from Saudi Arabia visited Monrovia to discuss opportunities for collaboration during Liberia’s upcoming Council tenure.

Meanwhile, the Reciprocal Visa Waiver Agreement will eliminate visa requirements for citizens of both countries, significantly boosting mobility, tourism, and business travel. This agreement will ease cross-border engagement and bring Liberia and Rwanda closer to the vision of a borderless Africa.

Both governments expressed confidence that these agreements will not only strengthen bilateral ties but also contribute to Africa’s collective pursuit of peace, justice, and development.