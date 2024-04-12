The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has nominated and appointed additional members of government affecting the Liberia Medical Health Regulatory Authority (LMHRA), the Liberia Institute for Public Administration (LIPA), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the National AIDS Commission, the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS), the National Port Authority (NPA), the Ministry of Health (MOH), the Independent Information Commission (IIC), the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority, ((NaFAA), and the John F. Kennedy Medical Center (JFK).

These nominations where applicable, are subject to consent by the Liberian Senate.

The institutions, nominees and appointees are:

I. Liberia Medical Health Regulatory Authority (LMHRA)

1. Dr. Luke Bawo, Managing Director

2. Dr. Patricia Quaye-Freeman, Deputy Managing Director for Technical Services

II. The Board of Liberia Medical Health Regulatory Authority (LMHRA)

1. Dr. David Sumo, Chairman

2. Chief Pharmacist of Liberia (representing Ministry of Health), Member

3. Pharmacy Board, Member

4. Ministry of Justice, Member

5. Commissioner for Customs (representing the Liberia Revenue Authority), Member

6. School of Pharmacy (representing the University of Liberia), Member

7. Liberia Medical and Dental Council, Member

8. Pharmaceutical Association of Liberia, Member

9. Yana Boys Association of Liberia, Member

10. The Managing Director of LMHRA, Secretary, Non-voting member

III. The Board of Liberia Institute of Public Administration (LIPA)



1. Dr. Cecelia Cassell, Chairperson

2. Georgette N. Gray, Member

3. Marie V. Hayes, Member

4. Atty. Martus Kotatee Williams, Member

5. Moses Blonkanjay Jackson, Member

6. Ministry of Education, Institutional Member

7. Civil Service Agency, Institutional Member

IV. Environmental Protection Agency Policy Council

1. Minister Amin Modad, Chairman

2. Madam Lucia Massalee Yallah, Member

3. Anthony Konneh, Member

4. Klubosumo Borh Johnson, Member

5. Council of Chiefs (one representative), Statutory Member

6. House of Senate (Two representatives), Statutory Member

7. House of Representatives (Two representatives), Statutory Member

8. Ministry of Health, Statutory Member

9. Ministry of Agriculture, Statutory Member

10. Ministry of Gender, Children&Social Protection, Statutory Member

11. Ministry of Finance&Development Planning, Statutory Member

12. Ministry of Transport, Statutory Member

13. Ministry of Public Works, Statutory Member

14. Ministry of Education, Statutory Member

15. Ministry of Information Cultural Affairs&Tourism, Statutory Member

16. Ministry of Internal Affairs, Statutory Member

17. Liberia Chamber of Commerce, Statutory Member

18. Liberia Standards Authority, Statutory Member

19. Liberia Maritime Authority, Statutory Member

20. Forestry Development Authority, Statutory Member

21. Liberia Electricity Corporation, Statutory Member

22. Liberia Petroleum Refinery Corporation, Statutory Member

23. Liberia Water&Sewer Corporation, Statutory Member

24. University of Liberia, Statutory Member

25. Federation of Liberian Youth, Statutory Member

26. Liberia National Student Union, Statutory Member

27. Inter-Religious Council of Liberia, Statutory Member

28. Liberia Marketing Association, Statutory Member

29. One representative of all environment-related Non-governmental Organizations selected by the NGO memberships or from their umbrella organization as statutory member.

30. Association of Architect and Engineers (one representative), Statutory Member

31. Liberia National Bar Association, Statutory Member

V. National AIDS Commission

1. Dr. Cecelia J. Nuta, Chairperson

2. Dr. Mohammed Swaray, Vice Chair, Commissioner for Policy and Program

3. Dr. Alexander Zogbaye, Commissioner for Decentralization

4. Tracy Newon Pency-Kyne, Commissioner for Partnership

5. Rev. Patrick Noah, Commissioner for Monitoring and Evaluation

VI. National Port Authority (NPA)

1. Mr. Siafa Hage, Co- Chair

2. Mr. Bedell W. Sandi, Member

3. Imam Ali Krayee, Member

4. Dr. Alvin Nah Doe, Member

5. Hon. Julius J. Goodings, Member

6. Mr. Peter Dahn, Member

7. Madam Theresa M. Davies, Member

8. Mr. James L. Hinneh Jr., Member

9. Mr. Sahr Johnny, Member

10. Ministry of Transport, Member

11. Ministry of Finance&Development Planning, Member

12. Ministry of Commerce&Industry, Member

13. Ministry of Justice, Member

14. Managing Director of the National Port Authority, Secretary

VII. Liberia Broadcasting System

1. Mrs. Alexandra B. Amnon, Deputy Director General for Public Affairs

2. Mr. Hassan Kiawu, Deputy Director General for Media Services

3. Mr. Borgfeldt Lloyd, Deputy Director General for Technical Services

4. Mr. D-Flow Flomo, II, Deputy Director General for New Media&Rebranding

5. Mr. Thomas Guwor, Deputy Director General for Administration

VIII. The Board of the Liberia Broadcasting System

1. Minister of Information Cultural Affairs&Tourism, Chairperson

2. Ms. Olivia Shannon, Vice Chair

3. Cllr. Kwame Clement, Member

4. Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Member

5. Rev. Fr. Phillip W. Tickey, Member

6. Ms. Hawa Andrews, Member

7. Imam Mohammed M. Konneh, Member

8. Mr. Cyrus Wleh Badio, Member

9. Ms. Welma Campbell Mashinini Redd, Member

10. Cllr. Bushuben M Keita, Member.

11. Mr. Eugene L. Fahngon, Director General (LBS), Secretary and Non-Voting Member

IX. Independent Information Commission

1. Mr. Togar Joash Hodges, Commissioner

2. Ms. Lorpu P Page, Executive Director and Head of Secretariat

X. Board Members of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NAFAA)

1. Minister of Agriculture, Chairman

2. Ministry of National Defense, Statutory Member

3. Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, Statutory Member

4. Ministry of Commerce&Industry, Statutory Member

5. Liberia Maritime Authority, Statutory Member

6. Director General (of NAFAA), Statutory Member Ex-officio, and Board Secretary with no voting rights.

XI. Ministry of Health

1. Dr. Catherine Thomas Cooper, Deputy Minister of Health Services

XII. John F. Kennedy Medical Center

The President has approved the appointment of the following individuals who were vetted and appointed by the Board of Directors of the John F. Kennedy Medical Center:

1. Dr. Linda Birch, Chief Executive Officer&General Administrator

2. ⁠Dr. John Emmanuel Tamba, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Health Services (Chief Medical Officer)

3. ⁠Mrs. Dama Yekeson Koffa, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Administration

These nominations supersede any previously published in similar agencies and positions.

President Boakai further calls on all those nominated and appointed to continue to demonstrate diligence, commitment, integrity, professionalism, and loyalty in service to country.