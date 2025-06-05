He added that these relations have been marked by Sweden’s steadfast support for Liberia’s development, and most recently, your early endorsement of the candidacy for a non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council. The Liberian leader noted that Sweden’s backing helped galvanized broader European support for the bid, for which is government is deeply grateful. President Boakai stressed that he welcome Sweden’s offer for technical expertise and collaboration to Liberia as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and look forward to closely working together in advancing shared goals on the global stage. “Your Majesty, my sincere best wishes for your continued good health and happiness, and for the people of Sweden, renewed progress and prosperity,” President Boakai said.

The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has sent a congratulatory message to His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf on the occasion marking the National Day of the Kingdom of Sweden on June 6, 2025. According to a Foreign Ministry release, on behalf of the Government and People of Liberia and in his own name, extended warm congratulations to the Government and People of The Kingdom of Sweden on the occasion of that country National Day. President Boakai stated that as Liberia join Sweden in commemorating this historic milestone, he is heartened by the longstanding cordial relations between the two nations.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.