On July 9, 2025 local time, Premier Li Qiang of the State Council met with Speaker of the Egyptian House of Representatives Hanafy Ali Gebaly in Cairo.

Li Qiang said that although China and Egypt are geographically distant, the friendship between the two countries has a long-standing history. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, no matter how the international landscape changes, the traditional friendship between China and Egypt remains unchanged, and the momentum of bilateral relations and cooperation continues to grow, demonstrating a strong internal dynamism. China is ready to work with Egypt to further promote traditional friendship, enhance political mutual trust, firmly support each other's core interests and major concerns, and continuously elevate bilateral relations to new heights and achieve more new results in bilateral cooperation, so as to better benefit the people of both countries. Li Qiang expressed the hope that the two sides will maintain friendly exchanges between legislative bodies, strengthen policy communication and share experience on state governance, and continuously enhance mutual understanding.

Li Qiang pointed out that China is ready to deepen development synergies with Egypt, follow the guidance of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and make use of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation to improve the quality and efficiency of bilateral economic and trade cooperation. The two sides should focus on the cooperation in the sustainable operation of bilateral landmark projects to continuously improve the level of two-way trade and investment facilitation, strengthen industrial synergies and market connectivity, expand cooperation in emerging fields such as digital economy and green development, and promote a higher level of mutual benefit and win-win results. China is ready to maintain close communication and coordination with Egypt within mechanisms including the United Nations, BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, promote all parties to jointly safeguard the basic norms governing international relations and the multilateral trading system, and inject more positive energy into the cause of global peace and development.

Hanafy Ali Gebaly said that Egypt and China, as two great ancient civilizations, share a long history of exchanges and profound friendship between their peoples. Egypt admires the remarkable achievements China has made in its economic and social development, and firmly believes that under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, China will successfully realize Chinese modernization, bringing new opportunities for cooperation between China and other developing countries. The Egyptian side abides by the one-China principle, respects China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and opposes interference in China's internal affairs. Egypt stands ready to expand practical cooperation with China under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative in areas such as trade, investment and new energy, enhance multilateral coordination, uphold the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core, and jointly address global challenges. The Egyptian House of Representatives is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation between the legislative bodies of both countries.