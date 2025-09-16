American global law firm Sidley Austin has confirmed its participation as an Associate Sponsor at the upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) – Africa’s premier gathering for mining stakeholders, scheduled for October 1–3, 2025, in Cape Town. The firm’s participation underscores its commitment to supporting Africa’s mining sector growth for economic expansion and job creation.

African Mining Week serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town.

AMW 2025 will connect Sidley Austin with African and global stakeholders for deal signings and strategic partnerships aimed at advancing the continent’s extractive industry. The firm has been instrumental in driving Africa’s mining sector growth, providing innovative legal strategies enabling global investors to invest in Africa and unlock the continent’s growing mining prospects.

In June 2025, Sidley Austin served as legal advisor to investment firm Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. in its merger with Namib Minerals and Greenstone Corporation, bolstering capital for gold and green minerals production in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zimbabwe. In January 2025, Sidley Austin also advised U.S. investment firm Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. in its acquisition of South Africa’s Aurous Resource. The deal enables Aurous Resources to expand gold production at the Blyvooruitzicht mine from 11,000 ounces in the first half of 2024 to 80,000 ounces per year within three years and to 150,000 ounces.

With investment flows into African mining increasing as global players seek to leverage Africa’s 30% share of the world’s critical minerals, firms like Sidley Austin play a pivotal role in structuring and facilitating deals. Furthermore, as mineral-rich African nations – including Mali, Gabon, South Africa, Ghana and Zimbabwe – update policies to attract investment while emphasizing local beneficiation, services offered by Sidley Austin are crucial in helping global investors navigate regulatory and operational complexities.

At AMW 2025, Sidley Austin representatives will participate in high-level panel discussions and exclusive networking sessions, showcasing the firm’s expertise and strategic role in shaping Africa’s mining sector.