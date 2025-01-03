Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism - Foreign Affairs Department, Republic of Seychelles


The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand has announced on their official website that effective 01 January 2025, countries including Seychelles, may apply for an e-Visa through their new online e-Visa platform. Application will no longer be accepted in person at the Thai Embassy in Nairobi. Applicants are advised to submit their application exclusively through the new online e-Visa platform at https://www.thaievisa.go.th/

