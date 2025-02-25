Kholo Capital Mezzanine Debt Fund I (“Kholo Capital” or “the Fund”) (www.KholoCapital.com/), has reached final close at R1,4 billion in commitments, in order to make long-term mezzanine debt investments in small and medium sized businesses in Southern Africa (i.e., South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho and Swaziland). The funding provided to these businesses will positively impact communities and support economic growth, job creation, alleviation of poverty and advancement of transformation in the Southern African region. The Fund provides growth capital, BEE Financing and acquisition funding into sectors of the Southern African economy with high social impact including social housing, healthcare, education, renewable energy, food and food security, ICT, financial technology and infrastructure. The Fund follows the United Nation’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals as guiding principles with key focus on those linked to Job Creation (i.e., Decent work and Economic growth, Reduced Inequalities and Gender Equality) and those linked to Sustainable Growth (i.e.; Affordable and Green Energy, Sustainable Cities and Communities and Climate Action). The R1,4 billion in commitments was secured from leading South African institutional investors.

Kholo Capital believes that mezzanine debt funding, being a subordinated loan position that sits between senior debt and equity in the capital structure of a business, is attractive because it plugs any equity funding gaps and provides businesses with a tailored and flexible loan solutions in support of their growth requirements. Kholo Capital’s investment criteria include investing in small and medium sized businesses generating minimum R25m EBITDA across various growth sectors of the Southern African economy, thereby providing much needed access to capital within a preferred range of R70m to 200m per investment. The benefit of mezzanine debt loan funding lies not only in the ability to tailor funding terms like debt servicing requirements (e.g., providing capital repayment moratoriums), and also because it is a loan funding instrument it avoids the significant equity dilution which is sometimes the sad reality when businesses try to fund their growth ambitions by raising pure equity funding.

Mokgome Mogoba, Founder and Managing Partner at Kholo Capital, said: “We are very bullish about South Africa, the South African economy and the future prospects of this beautiful country and the surrounding region. We are heartened and motivated by the optimism and the resilience of its people. We aim to create in excess of 500 new jobs at a rate of more than 40 nett jobs created per investment and we have committed to investing more than 50% of the Fund in black empowered companies. We are excited at the opportunity to bring creative funding solutions to the Southern African market and to form long term sustainable partnerships with businesses over a 4 to 7-year investment horizon, realising not only strong commercial returns for our investors, but also providing transformational funding that has a positive ESG impact on businesses and surrounding communities as we also look to boost our rural and township economies.”

Zaheer Cassim, Founder and Managing Partner at Kholo Capital, added: “Mezzanine debt funding is non-dilutive by nature and therefore is an attractive funding option for family-owned businesses, BEE companies or any business that needs to raise capital and hold onto the equity in the business. And with the banks becoming more risk averse due to regulatory requirements, lending to small and medium sized businesses has reduced, creating a great opportunity for flexible mezzanine debt structures. We are grateful that our investors recognise the opportunity and have shown us tremendous support.”

With a strong pipeline of opportunities, Kholo Mezzanine Debt Fund I is well positioned to advance its investment objectives, and make a sustainable impact in support of the real economy.

About Kholo Capital Mezzanine Debt Fund I:

Kholo Capital is a specialist alternative investment fund management company with deep experience and track record in private markets. It was founded in 2020 by Mokgome Mogoba and Zaheer Cassim. The Kholo Capital investment team has more than 100 years of collective credit and investment experience and is highly skilled in senior debt, mezzanine debt and private equity. The investment team has a strong track record in the credit and investment space and has invested in excess of R50bn of mezzanine debt, private equity and senior debt investment transactions in over 90 transactions in more than 10 African countries. Kholo Capital Mezzanine Debt Fund I is managed by a cohesive, dynamic and nimble team and the management team has worked together over the last 21 years.

Website: www.KholoCapital.com