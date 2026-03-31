Khaby Lame has been named an official ambassador for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games (YOG), as momentum builds ahead of the first Olympic sporting event to be held in Africa. Lame’s appointment marks the latest milestone in the lead-up to the Games, with the event’s prominence and international appeal continuing to grow.

A social media sensation followed by hundreds of millions of people worldwide, the Italian-Senegalese influencer joins a prestigious group of ambassadors, alongside Omar Sy, Kalidou Koulibaly and Eva Neymar. This convergence of talent illustrates the breadth of engagement generated by Dakar 2026, which goes far beyond the world of sport.

Lame, who was officially appointed on 26 March 2026 in Dakar, expressed his pride at becoming part of this historic event for the continent: “This commitment reflects my desire to support young African talent, both in sport and beyond. Dakar 2026 will give our continent the opportunity to showcase the best of itself and inspire young people in Africa and around the world. It is a chance to demonstrate that, as well as being resilient, Africa is a force to be reckoned with. I am proud to be Senegalese and proud to be African – and we will make this first Olympic event in Africa a resounding success.”

Having risen to fame during the COVID-19 pandemic, Lame has become a global phenomenon thanks to the simple format and universally accessible nature of his content. His massive audience and connection with young people offer a powerful platform to promote the vision and values of the Games.

Mamadou Diagna Ndiaye, the President of the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games Organising Committee (YOGOC), underlined how Lame’s appointment is part of a broader engagement approach. "Khaby Lame’s involvement illustrates the incredible enthusiasm generated by this edition of the Games,” he said. “Dakar 2026 is bringing together, inspiring and attracting talented individuals who want to help make this event a global success."

Lame will play an active role in promoting the Games, particularly among young audiences. He will be involved in some of the event’s key moments, such as the YOG Torch Tour across Senegal, and will help strengthen the social and inclusive impact of Dakar 2026, including by facilitating the participation of young people from cities and towns such as Mbacké, where he was born.

This partnership is the latest demonstration of Dakar 2026’s ability to engage influential voices on a global scale and embody a powerful ambition: to make these YOG a universal celebration of youth, sport and Africa’s potential.

About Dakar 2026:

The Dakar 2026 YOG will take place from 31 October to 13 November 2026. The first Olympic sporting event to be held in Africa, the YOG will bring together around 2,700 young athletes aged up to 17 from around the world, across three host zones: Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly.

The Dakar 2026 YOGOC, in coordination with the International Olympic Committee, is responsible for organising this event, with the goal of leaving a lasting legacy for Senegal and Africa as a whole.