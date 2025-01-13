Principal Secretary for the State Department of Medical Services led a senior management meeting to lay the foundation for a productive and transformative year in healthcare delivery.

The meeting provided an essential opportunity to reflect on the successes of 2024, address ongoing challenges, and define strategic priorities for 2025 that align with the country’s healthcare objectives.

Key discussions focused on reviewing the past year’s performance to identify areas for improvement, setting strategic goals for 2025 in line with national health priorities, and strengthening capacity building, infrastructure development, and service accessibility.

Enhancing partnerships to foster innovation and mobilize resources, as well as developing comprehensive plans for crisis preparedness and reducing regional healthcare disparities, were also emphasized.

The Principal Secretary reiterated the department’s commitment to implementing impactful programs, fostering innovation, and strengthening collaborations to ensure sustainable and equitable healthcare for all Kenyans.