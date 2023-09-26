The Ministry of Health in Kenya is currently conducting a strategic workshop in Nakuru to finalize the National Multi-Hazard Preparedness and Response Plan.

This comprehensive plan encompasses all stages of health-related hazards, including prevention, detection, preparedness, response, and recovery, with support from the World Health Organization.

"The purpose of this document is to reaffirm the government's dedication to strengthening the infrastructure for a multi-sectoral response to disasters and public health threats, in alignment with the International Health Regulations (IHR 2005) and the Health Emergency&Disaster Risk Management Framework," stated Dr. Maureen Kamene,

Ag. Director of the Directorate of Public Health and Sanitation, in a speech delivered by Dr. Peter Ongubo, Emergency Preparedness and Response Lead at MOH Kenya, during the official opening ceremony.

The development of the Health Sector All Hazards Preparedness and Response Plan aligns with the Ministry's dedication to strengthening structures for health sector preparedness, response, and coordination during emergencies, outbreaks, and disasters.

This effort is influenced by changes in government policies, legislation, and the valuable lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan draws guidance from a wide array of Kenya's global and national commitments, encompassing the Constitution of Kenya 2010, Health Act 2017, Kenya Vision 2030, National Emergency and Disaster Response Plan 2020, Kenya Health Policy (KHP), International Health Regulations (IHR 2005), Sendai Framework on Disaster Risk Reduction (2015-2030), WHO Health Emergencies Framework, Agenda 2030, and Joint External Evaluation (JEE) reports, among numerous others.

“The Ministry expresses its gratitude to WHO and all contributors who played a pivotal role in shaping the development of the draft plan for 2023. The health sector looks forward to substantial progress in achieving an efficient multi-hazard response and bolstering disaster resilience nationwide,” she stated and said reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to fostering collaborative efforts, promoting cooperation among national and county governments, health sector partners, and all stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of this crucial plan.

In attendance are Dr. Livinus Martins Chinueze, the Epidemic Preparedness and Response Lead WHO Kenya, along with representatives from CDC, UNICEF, EGPAF, ADRA, ZIPLINE, St. John’s Ambulance, universities and colleges among others.