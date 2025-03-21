Kenya today marked World Oral Health Day by reinforcing its commitment to strengthening oral healthcare, highlighted by the launch of the Community Oral Health Department at Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) Mosoriot.

Cabinet Secretary for Health, Dr. Deborah Mlongo Barasa, accompanied by Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni, and other senior officials, underscored the importance of oral health in overall well-being.

She highlighted that conditions such as gum disease and dental caries remain widespread, significantly contributing to major non-communicable diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular complications. She called for greater investment in prevention, education, and expanded access to oral healthcare services.

Representing Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service, Mr. Felix Koskei, Dr. Barasa urged Kenyans to prioritize oral hygiene, encouraged healthcare professionals to advocate for better oral health, and called on stakeholders to invest in oral healthcare as part of Universal Health Coverage. She reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring accessible and high-quality oral health services for all.

The launch of the Community Oral Health Department at KMTC Mosoriot marks a major milestone in building Kenya’s oral healthcare workforce. As only the second training center of its kind after KMTC Nairobi, the facility will enhance service delivery, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

This initiative aligns with Kenya’s National Oral Health Strategic Plan 2022-2026, which focuses on strengthening governance, expanding community-based interventions, increasing access to services, encouraging research for evidence-based policies, and fostering public-private partnerships to improve service delivery.