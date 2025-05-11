The official launch of the kidney transplant services was marked by a press briefing led by the Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Dr. Ouma Oluga today , who commended the KUTRRH team for the milestone. He was joined by the Acting CEO, Ms. Zeinab Gura, and Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Senator Kembi Gitura. Over the past three years, KUTRRH has been working to establish a renal transplant centre. This has included training staff at Apollo Hospital in India, acquiring specialized equipment, and building collaborative partnerships. The surgeries were carried out in partnership with a team of kidney specialists from Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH), who will continue to provide mentorship as the hospital builds internal capacity. One donor-recipient pair is already prepared for the next transplant, and eight additional pairs are undergoing evaluation at the transplant clinic. The surgeries were supported through the Social Health Authority (SHA), reducing the financial burden on patients and enhancing access to specialized kidney care in line with the country’s Universal Health Coverage goals. This development positions KUTRRH as a growing centre for renal care services in Kenya.

