Ministry of Health, Kenya


The Principal Secretary of the State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni, hosted Mr. Benjamin Murkomen, Ag Head of the Division of Port Health Services, along with Port Health Officers in-charge of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Eldoret International Airport, and Wilson Airport today.

The discussions primarily focused on the urgent need to enhance service delivery at Points of Entry. The aim is to mitigate the international spread of diseases and facilitate legitimate trade and travel. The meeting highlighted the Government's commitment to digitize Port Health services in alignment with the Bottom Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

