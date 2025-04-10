This morning , Cabinet Secretary for Health, Hon. Aden Duale, hosted the UK All-Party Parliamentary Group on Global Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights, led by Stafford MP Ms. Leigh Ingham, to discuss Kenya’s health sector progress, particularly in strengthening service delivery at the grassroots level. The discussions centered on increasing UHC funding, scaling up health awareness campaigns, building system resilience, and promoting equity through Kenya’s Taifa Care model. Key health priorities addressed included HIV/AIDS, adolescent and maternal health, and the elimination of female genital mutilation. Hon. Duale also shared Kenya’s achievements and strategies under the government’s transformative health agenda, and appealed for continued UK support in advancing SDG 3 – Good Health and Well-Being, both nationally and globally. The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, Ms. Mary Muthoni, the UK Deputy High Commissioner and Development Director to Kenya, Ms. Leigh Stubblefield, among other dignitaries.

