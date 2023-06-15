On Wednesday, Kenya marked World Blood Donor Day with a vibrant celebration held at Ihura Stadium in Murang'a County.

The event served as a platform to honor and express gratitude to the selfless individuals and institutions that save lives through blood donation.

The highlight of the ceremony was the official inauguration of the Murang'a County Blood Satellite by Cabinet Secretary for Health, Nakhumicha S. Wafula.

This state-of-the-art facility, constructed by the Murang'a County government and equipped by the Ministry of Health (MOH), will provide essential blood transfusion services to Murang'a County and its surrounding areas.

During her address, CS Nakhumicha highlighted the Ministry of Health's intensified awareness campaign, emphasizing the significance of regular blood donation. She took a moment to recognize the remarkable contributions of two exemplary Kenyans, Kennedy and Mama Aisha Dafala, who have made over 100 and 70 blood donations respectively.

The CS urged fellow Kenyans to draw inspiration from their extraordinary commitment and join the noble cause.

The distinguished presence of Murang'a Governor, H.E. Irungu Kang'ata, and Hungarian Ambassador to Kenya, H.E. Zsolt Meszaros, added to the significance of the event.