According to data from Kaspersky (www.Kaspersky.co.za), a global cybersecurity company, Sub-Saharan Africa saw 42.4 million web attacks and 95.6 million on-device attacks detected in the first half of 2025. The region recorded more than a double increase in spyware, 64% more password stealer attacks and 12% more backdoor infections compared with the same period of last year. These statistics are shared ahead of Kaspersky’s participation in GITEX Nigeria (https://apo-opa.co/3URexQu), one of the region’s most significant technology events taking place on September 3-4 in Lagos. At the exhibition, the company will share practical advice and deliver workshops aimed at helping businesses and individuals strengthen their defences against these fast-evolving threats.

In Nigeria in the first half of 2025, Kaspersky security tools blocked more than 1.46 million online attack attempts on users. With these threats (that include phishing scams, exploits, botnets, Remote Desktop Protocol attacks, and Network spoofing such as fake Wi-Fi networks), nearly one in five people in the country (19.9%) were targeted. In the same period, 4.97 million on-device incidents were blocked, where 28.6% of Nigerian users faced malware delivered via infected USB drives, CDs, DVDs, and hidden installers, including ransomware, worms, backdoors, trojans, password stealers, and spyware.

Kaspersky’s analysis shows a 66% increase in password stealers in Nigeria in H1 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, alongside a 53% increase in spyware blocked. Exploits targeting vulnerabilities in applications like Microsoft Office also remain prevalent. Though the overall number of phishing detections decreased by 52%, phishing threats became more targeted, focusing on specific topics, for example, phishing specifically related to financial topics (banks, e-shops, payment systems) was on the rise and grew 46% (Kaspersky recorded over 595 000 detections of finance-related phishing in the country).

Industrial environments are subject to cyberthreats as well: attacks on 26.5% of ICS (Industrial Control Systems) computers in Nigeria were blocked by Kaspersky solutions in H1 2025. There are likely significant problems with virus and worm threats, especially affecting the construction, ICS engineering and integration, power energy, and biometrics industries. Africa in general has one of the highest rates of ICS computers on which malicious objects were blocked among regions globally.

“Every day, more people in Africa and in Nigeria specifically are moving their businesses, banking, and even daily errands online. But with this opportunity comes a challenge. Cybercriminals are also becoming more active, targeting not only big companies and government networks, but also ordinary people, small businesses, and industrial infrastructures we depend on,” says Chris Norton, General Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa at Kaspersky.

Beyond sharing a cybersecurity landscape overview and cybercrime trends across West Africa, Kaspersky will deliver workshops (https://apo-opa.co/47c4nBm) at GITEX Nigeria 2025, which will allow attendees to:

Learn how to use real-time intelligence to monitor, investigate and respond to active threats targeting their organisations.

Explore best practices in building a cyber-aware workforce through tailored trainings.

Get a practical overview of how to secure containerised cloud environments and avoid misconfiguration risks.

Participate in the Kaspersky Interactive Protection Simulation (KIPS) - an interactive game to challenge decision-makers’ perceptions of cybersecurity and find out the typical mistakes companies make when building their cybersecurity.

“Earlier this month, Kaspersky signed an MoU with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN). That agreement is about giving SMEs more knowledge to protect themselves. Our role at GITEX Nigeria builds on that. For us, it is about supporting Nigeria and the broader region so that digital growth goes hand in hand with digital safety,” concludes Chris Norton.

